Football Talk. Elleboogstoot kost Fellaini drie duels schorsing - Cocu volgt Lampard op als coach van Derby County

Marouane Fellaini is suspended for 3 matches and fined for ¥30k (€3870) by CFA. In the match against Tianjin Teda on Jun. 22th, due to an elbow on a rival player in an aerial challenge. Fellaini was shown red card. Official statement 'It resulted in adverse impacts on society.' pic.twitter.com/ZXeDK7N3jD

Titan Sports Plus(@ titan_plus)