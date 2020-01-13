Football Talk. AS Roma-talent Zaniolo na zware blessure: “Ik zweer dat ik sterker zal terugkomen” Voetbalredactie

13 januari 2020

11u19

Bron: Belga 0

Einde seizoen voor Zaniolo? Roma-talent loopt zware knieblessure op

Roma-middenvelder Niccolo Zaniolo (20) scheurde in het duel tegen Juventus de voorste kruisband van zijn rechterknie en liep ook een meniscusletsel op. Zijn seizoen lijkt er zo op te zitten. Zaniolo had een belangrijke rol voor Italië moeten spelen op het EK van komende zomer. Na de onderzoeken in het ziekenhuis en het zware verdict kwam hij op Instagram meteen met een boodschap voor zijn fans. “Ik zweer jullie dat ik nog sterker dan voordien zal terugkeren”, liet hij optekenen. De blessure van de youngster is niet alleen een klap voor Roma, maar ook voor de Italiaanse nationale ploeg. Onder bondscoach Roberto Mancini was Zaniolo een vaste waarde in de selectie. Hij telt tot dusver vijf caps, waarin hij twee keer scoorde.