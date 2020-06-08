Football Talk. 82-jarige voorzitter herverkozen bij FC Porto Redactie

08 juni 2020

Tachtiger Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa blijft ook komende vier jaar voorzitter van Porto

De 82-jarige Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa is door de socio’s van zijn club, FC Porto, herverkozen tot voorzitter van de club voor de komende vier jaar. Pinto da Costa vervult die functie al sinds 1982. De Portugees is al sinds zijn twintigste verbonden aan de club en was er eerder onder meer sportief directeur.

Met zijn lijst behaalde Pinto da Costa een overweldigende meerderheid van 68,65 procent. Er mochten 8.480 leden van Porto stemmen.

Pinto da Costa is op dit moment al 38 jaar voorzitter van FC Porto. In die periode wonnen de Draken liefst 21 landstitels, 12 Portugese bekers, 20 Portugese Supercups en 7 internationale trofeeën, waaronder twee maal de Champions League. “Daarmee is hij de meest gelauwerde voorzitter in het wereldvoetbal”, claimt Porto.

