Eden Hazard papa van vierde zoontje, Rode Duivel ontbreekt in Real-selectie voor match tegen Mallorca

19 oktober 2019

10u51

Geen Eden Hazard in de selectie van Real Madrid voor de competitiematch tegen Mallorca. En daar is een goede reden voor. De Rode Duivel is papa geworden van een zoontje. Voor Hazard en zijn partner Natacha Van Honacker, die vannacht beviel, is het al het vierde zoontje, na Yannis (8), Leo (6) en Samy (4). De naam van de nieuwste oogappel van Hazard is nog niet bekend.

Hazard kwam wél in actie met de Rode Duivels tegen San Marino (63') en Kazachstan (90'), maar moet de wedstrijd van vanavond dus laten schieten. Real-trainer Zinédine Zidane geeft Hazard dus de gelegenheid om tijd door te brengen bij zijn gezin. Real mist voorts ook onder anderen Modric, Bale, Kroos, Nacho en Asensio. De plaats van Hazard wordt ingenomen door Mariano Díaz en ook op Mendy en Marcelo kan Zidane rekenen. Na acht speeldagen leidt de Koninklijke met 18 op 24. Mallorca bengelt met 7 punten onderin.

📋 ¡Estos son los 19 convocados para el partido 🆚 @RCD_Mallorca!#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/2NNL18IJEG Real Madrid C.F.⚽(@ realmadrid) link

Hazard liep gisteren nog te dollen op training bij Real:

Ook Hazards collega-Rode Duivels Simon Mignolet en Youri Tielemans werden tijdens de interlandbreak al vader: