Depay oogst opnieuw kritiek met welp in videoclip: “Lijkt misschien leuk, maar er schuilt veel dierenleed achter” Redactie

18 april 2020

14u12

Bron: AD.nl 0 Voetbal Memphis Depay heeft zich voor de tweede keer de woede op de hals gehaald van dierenwelzijnsorganisatie World Animal Protection. De aanvaller van Lyon postte vannacht een nieuwe videoclip, waarin een lijger, een kruising tussen een mannetjesleeuw en een vrouwtjestijger, te zien is.



Begin april zorgde Depay voor de nodige ophef door op Instagram twee foto’s te delen waarop hij met het beestje te zien was. De voetballer vroeg zich doodleuk af wat er zou gebeuren “als een leeuw poseert met een lijger”. Het leverde hem veel kritiek op, onder meer van dierenwelzijnsorganisatie World Animal Procection. Zij noemden Depay een ‘slecht voorbeeld’. Ook verschillende Nederlandse atleten uitten hun ongenoegen.

De waarschuwingen van World Animal Protection en de kritiek hebben geen indruk gemaakt op de Nederlander. Vannacht bracht de voetballer, die inmiddels ook als rapper bekendstaat, gewoon de videoclip uit waarin de lijger te zien is. Reden voor World Animal Protection om de krachten te bundelen met Stichting Spots en Stichting Aap. De organisaties doen nu samen een oproep aan alle sporters om vermaak met wilde dieren te mijden – en zeker interactie met wilde dieren niet te promoten.

“We vinden het erg jammer dat Memphis niet besloten heeft om de lijger uit zijn videoclip te laten en zijn foto’s niet heeft verwijderd. Door met het welpje op de foto te gaan en hem te gebruiken in een videoclip, creëer je het idee dat het oké is om dieren zo te gebruiken”, laat Sanne Kuijpers van World Animal Protection weten. “Helaas worden wereldwijd allerlei diersoorten – van leeuwen tot olifanten – gefokt voor toerisme. Zo’n selfie lijkt misschien leuk, maar er schuilt veel dierenleed achter. Juist als boegbeelden zoals Memphis Depay zich met zo’n dier laten portretteren, kan het idee ontstaan dat dit heel normaal is. Dit moet je daarom niet willen promoten.”

Depay ligt al enkele maanden in de lappenmand en was bezig om zich in een rotvaart klaar te stomen voor het EK van komende zomer. Nu dat toernooi niet doorgaat, lijkt de spits zich te kunnen richten op het volgende seizoen.