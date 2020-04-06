De geldmachine blijft maar draaien: Cristiano Ronaldo wordt eerste voetbalmiljardair ooit GVS/KTH

12u37 16 Voetbal Volgens het gerenommeerde Amerikaanse zakenblad Forbes wordt Cristiano Ronaldo (35) dit kalenderjaar de eerste voetbalmiljardair ooit. Zijn gigantisch zakenimperium en sponsordeals buiten het voetbal maken dat hij zijn salarisinlevering van vier miljoen euro amper voelt. Als actief sporter gaat ‘CR7' Tiger Woods en Floyd Mayweather achterna.

Zelfs het coronavirus kan die gigantische mijlpaal niet verijdelen. Om de uitgaven van Juventus in deze onzekere tijden te reduceren, leveren de spelers van Juventus in op vier maandlonen. Ook Ronaldo dus, die zo vier miljoen ziet afgepitst van zijn netto-jaarsalaris van 31 miljoen euro. Een reusachtig verschil voor Juve - dat in totaal 90 miljoen euro hoopt te besparen. De Portugese ster daarentegen zal het niet meteen voelen en staat zelfs op een zucht van een vermogen van 1 miljard dollar.

Het gespecialiseerde tijdschrift Forbes legde alle puzzelstukjes samen en weet dat ‘CR7' de eerste voetbalmiljardair ooit wordt. Allereerst dankzij enorme salarissen en extra’s waar Ronaldo al bijna twee decennia - eerst bij Manchester United, nadien bij Real Madrid en nu bij Juventus - van geniet. Zijn verbintenis bij de Oude Dame, in een normaal seizoen en inclusief alle bonussen, is circa 58 miljoen euro bruto per jaar waard - 31 miljoen netto per jaar. In zijn laatste twee jaar bij Real Madrid verdiende Ronaldo bruto rond de 60 miljoen, alle mogelijke premies inbegrepen. Ervoor lag zijn basissalaris, zonder bonussen, om en bij de 33 miljoen bruto per jaar. Zo streek Ronaldo aan loon alleen in zijn carrière meer dan een half miljard euro op.

Hoofd en lichaam

Nu al duizelingwekkende cijfers, toch is zijn huidig salaris een pak minder dan die andere wereldvoetballer - Lionel Messi is jaarlijks bij Barcelona zeker van 85 miljoen euro bruto. Geen probleem, Ronaldo maakt die kloof goed wegens een véél grotere verkoopbaarheid en dus meer commerciële inkomsten. Met andere woorden: bedrijven, merken en organisaties plakken liever het hoofd en het lichaam van Ronaldo op hun product, dan dat van Messi. Zijn 202 miljoen volgers op Instagram - hij is daarmee de best gevolgde persoon ter wereld - helpen hem daarbij. Gedurende zijn loopbaan tekende Ronaldo onder andere sponsorshipdeals met Unilever, Tag Heuer, Toyota, American Tourister, KFC, Armani, Castrol, Clear Haircare en Herballife. Om een idee te geven: Herballife betaalde hem 14,5 miljoen euro over vijf jaar voor zijn diensten. De Portugese bank Banco Espirito Santo dokte 750.000 euro per jaar.

En dan vergeten we nog dé deal van zijn leven. In 2004, toen Ronaldo net kwam piepen, strikte Nike hem met een sponsorovereenkomst voor zes jaar. Een contract dat hem jaarlijks 608.000 euro per jaar opleverde. Na een tussentijdse heropwaardering tot 3,65 miljoen per jaar tussen 2010 en 2016, signeerde Ronaldo in dat laatste jaar uiteindelijk zijn megadeal. Tot 2026 ontvangt hij zonder bonussen 16,2 miljoen euro per jaar. Als hij een Gouden Bal wint, komt daar nog 4 miljoen euro bovenop. In de zeventien jaar dat ze nu een stel vormen heeft Nike ruim 100 miljoen aan Ronaldo besteed - een bedrag dat de fabrikant van sportkledij en schoenen tussen 2010 en 2014 al had terugverdiend met de verkoop van allerlei CR7-producten. Vijf procent van de inkomsten daaruit vloeien terug naar de speler.

Zakenman

Alsof dat alles nog niet volstaat, bestaat ook nog het zakenimperium van Ronaldo. De 35-jarige atleet is ook graag bezig met zaken buiten het voetbal en zijn imago dat daarrond gecreëerd is. “Ik wil naast en vooral na het voetbal een bedrijfsman worden”, klonk het eerder in een interview. “Eenvoudig is dat niet, want in tegenstelling tot het voetbal heb ik minder controle.” Toch loopt het gesmeerd.

Het begon allemaal met een eigen ondergoedlijn. Zijn kledingmerk werd in de loop der jaren uitgebreid met schoenen (CR7 Footwear), jeansbroeken (CR7 Denim), dekens (CR7 Blankets) en een eigen parfum. Hoeveel die hem precies opbrengen, is onduidelijk. Hij had de smaak te pakken. Volgt u even mee: Ronaldo heeft ook belangen in 7EGEND, een Portugees technologiebedrijf, is eigenaar van vliegtuigbedrijfje Dutton Invest (1 miljoen winst in 2018), heeft hij een nachtclub in de Algarve (Seven), bezit hij in samenwerking met Crunch een eigen fitnessbedrijf, is samen met tennisser Rafael Nadal en zanger Enrique Iglesias partner in restaurantketen Zela, bezit in een joint venture met Insparya een kliniek die zich specialiseert in haartransplantaties en opende onlangs samen met Pestana een derde hotel - dit keer in Madrid. Nieuwe hotels in New York, Parijs, Marrakesh en Manchester zitten in de pijplijn. De eerste twee ‘CR7'-hotels in Lissabon en Funchal brachten zijn firma de voorbije twee jaar zo’n 660.000 euro op.

Derde actieve sporter

Dit alles zorgt ervoor dat Ronaldo nog in 2020 de eerste voetballer is die een vermogen heeft van één miljard dollar (930 miljoen euro) en wat later dus ook één miljard euro. Hij is niet de eerste actieve sporter. Golfer Tiger Woods klaarde die klus in 2009, bokser Floyd Mayweather drie jaar geleden. En er staat er nog eentje te popelen om zich aan het lijstje toe te voegen. Volgens tennis.com heeft de Zwitserse tennisser in totaal al meer dan 900 miljoen dollar (808 miljoen euro) verdiend en zal hij dit jaar dankzij reusachtige sponsordeals de magische kaap van een miljard dollar overschrijden. Opvallend: slechts één zevende van dat bedrag kwam uit prijzengeld - Federer kent nochtans een impressionante carrière die nu al bijna 20 jaar duurt. Het zijn dus ook vooral de sponsors die de rekening van Federer spekten.

Forbes publiceerde overigens eerder een lijst waarin de inkomsten van vroeger geïndexeerd zijn naar vandaag. In die lijst behoren ook Jack Nicklaus (golf), Arnold Palmer (golf), Michael Jordan (basketbal) en Michael Schumacher (F1) tot het clubje miljardairs. Schumacher slaagde er overigens in om na zijn carrière het getal van één miljard dollar wel te ronden, net als Michael Jordan dat deed na zijn impressionante NBA-loopbaan.

