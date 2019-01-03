Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai verkozen tot voetballer van 2018, Deschamps is trainer van het jaar GVS

03 januari 2019

20u02 5 Voetbal Cristiano Ronaldo (33) is op de Globe Soccer Awards uitgeroepen tot speler van 2018. Het internationale voetbalgala in Dubai is een lightversie van de veel bekendere Ballon d’Or. Deschamps werd coach van het jaar, Atlético Madrid kroonde zich tot beste ploeg. Ook die andere Ronaldo werd gelauwerd.

De Ballon d’Or moest Ronaldo nog aan zijn gewezen Real Madrid-ploegmaat Luka Modric laten, maar tijdens de Globe Soccer Awards - minder prestigieus - viel de Portugees wel in de prijzen. Hij werd uitgeroepen tot de beste speler van 2018. Kylian Mbappé en Antoine Griezmann waren de andere genomineerden.

Ronaldo won de trofee al in 2011, 2014, 2016 en 2017, de European Football Agents Association (EFAA) en de European Club Association (ECA) bekroonden hem dus voor een vijfde keer. CR7 betrad overigens tweemaal het podium, met zijn omhaal tegen z’n huidige werkgever Juventus maakte hij ook de mooiste goal van 2018.

Deschamps en Capello

Net als op de FIFA Awards werd Didier Deschamps uitgeroepen tot de beste coach. Hij pakte afgelopen zomer de wereldtitel met Frankrijk. In 2015 mocht ex-bondscoach van de Rode Duivels Marc Wilmots de prijs in ontvangst nemen. Juventus viel ook in de prijzen, want sportief directeur Fabio Paratici werd verkozen tot ‘Voorzitter van het Jaar’. Atlético Madrid mag zich de beste ploeg van 2018 noemen, het won de Europa League.

Fabio Capello (72) werd ook in de bloemetjes gezet. De Italiaan die vijftien jaar geleden met AC Milan de Champions League won, kreeg de award die een verdienstelijke trainerscarrière bekroonde. Jorge Mendes - lid van de organisatie van het gala en de man die onder meer de belangen van Ronaldo behartigt - mag zich uiteraard makelaar van het jaar noemen. Zvonimir Boban en Ronaldo - de Braziliaanse versie - kregen ook nog een trofee naar huis: zij werden gelauwerd voor hun rijkgevulde loopbaan.

