Cristiano Ronaldo heeft er zin in: uren vroeger dan de rest op de club, betere fysieke tests dan vóór coronacrisis

04 juni 2020

14u20

Bron: AS/Tuttosport 0 Voetbal Turin calling. Juventus-coach Maurizio Sarri zou uitermate tevreden zijn hoe Cristiano Ronaldo uit de lockdown is gekomen. De Portugees zou zelfs betere testwaarden laten noteren dan voor de coronacrisis.

Er zijn er die van de coronaperiode gebruik maken om er even de riem af te leggen en er zijn er die van de gelegenheid gebruik maken om harder te werken dan ooit. Twee keer raden tot welke groep Cristiano Ronaldo behoort? De 35-jarige Portugees vertrok voor de lockdown naar zijn thuisbasis in Madeira, maar dat was klaarblijkelijk niet om te gaan luieren.

Ronaldo heeft in zijn periode op het Portugese bloemeneiland allesbehalve stilgezeten. De aanvaller onderhield zijn conditie in het trainingscomplex van Nacional. Daar werkte hij onder meer samen met sprinter Francis Obikwelu aan zijn fysieke paraatheid en vooral de startsnelheid van zijn sprint. Net daar zijn ze nu bij Juventus zwaar van onder de indruk. Volgens AS en TuttoSport staat Ronaldo scherper dan ooit.

Zijn conditie zou volgens de berichten in de Italiaanse pers beter zijn dan voor de coronaperiode. Op fysieke tests die vorige week bij Juventus zijn afgenomen zou Ronaldo beter gescoord hebben dan op soortgelijke tests in maart. Bovendien is de honger zo groot dat de Portugese recordtopschutter dagelijks enkele uren vroeger dan de rest op de club verschijnt om zich klaar te stomen voor de herstart van de Serie A.

Dat Ronaldo het dan zonder supporters in de tribunes zal moeten stellen, ook daar heeft hij een antwoord voor. Voor een speler die energie haalt uit de reacties in het publiek, wordt het psychologisch niet zo makkelijk om scherp te acteren in een wedstrijd achter gesloten deuren. Ronaldo zou daarom begonnen zijn met het trainen van technieken om zich nóg beter op een match te kunnen concentreren. De tegenstand is gewaarschuwd.

Juventus hervat de Serie A op 22 juni met een duel tegen Bologna. Ronaldo aast op een nieuwe titel met de ‘Oude Dame’. De topschutterstitel wordt niet makkelijk. Ronaldo heeft 21 goals achter zijn naam, Ciro Immobile heeft 27 doelpunten gescoord. Er zijn nog 12 speeldagen af te werken in Italië.

