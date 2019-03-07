Courtois clasht met stalkende fotograaf aan school van dochter: “Gooide object naar een wagen” Redactie

07 maart 2019

10u40

Bron: PartidazoCope / El Mundo Deportivo 0 Voetbal Opnieuw headlines voor Thibaut Courtois. Gisterenmiddag verloor hij het geduld met een paparazzo die hem stond op te wachten aan de school van dochtertje Adriana. Een grove inbreuk op zijn privacy vond hij. Hij gooide volgens Spaanse media een object naar de auto van de stalkende fotograaf. Die verwittigde de politie, maar diende uiteindelijk geen klacht in.

Fotografen van de Spaanse roddelpers hebben hem ontdekt en volgen hem sinds kort op de voet, overal waar hij gaat en staat. Daar zit zijn uitje met celebrity en model Alba Carrillo wellicht veel voor tussen. Fotografen hopen exclusieve foto’s te verkopen als ze hen samen spotten. Had hij moeten weten voor hij met haar op stap ging en hand in hand betrapt werden, vinden ze bij de Spaanse magazines.

Toen Courtois, een dag na de pandoering tegen Ajax, een paparazzo spotte aan de school van zijn dochter verloor hij zijn cool. Iets wat zelden gebeurt. Courtois is doorgaans een ijsman, maar niet als hij in zijn vrije tijd in de buurt van zijn kinderen wordt lastiggevallen. Scheiding tussen werk en privé. En dat heeft een opdringerige fotograaf gisteren mogen ondervinden.

Volgens Spaanse media zwierde een boze Courtois een object naar de wagen van de paparazzi - met beperkte schade tot gevolg. De doelman reed daarop weg, maar de fotograaf zette daarop de achtervolging in, noteerde zijn nummerplaat en verwittigde de politie. Die identificeerde Courtois als bestuurder, maar uiteindelijk werd er geen klacht ingediend. De Rode Duivel ging vrijuit...

