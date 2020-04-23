Corryn (Trencin) denkt na over terugkeer: “Wil me zo graag tonen in België” PJC

23 april 2020

17u19 0 Voetbal Wat als… Milan Corryn (21) gewoon bij Anderlecht gebleven was? “Onder Kompany had ik misschien wel mijn kans gekregen”, zegt de middenvelder van Trencin. Corryn hoopt dat de Belgische clubs hem niet vergeten zijn. Een gesprek.

Het was op zijn minst ‘opmerkelijk’ te noemen. In 2018 verruilde Milan Corryn - sterkhouder bij de RSCA-beloften - Anderlecht in voor Trencin in Slowakije. Twee jaar later heeft de middenvelder geen spijt: “Want ik heb hier mogen proeven van het volwassenenvoetbal”, aldus Corryn - hij is bij Trencin regelmatig basisspeler. “Ik zou de stap opnieuw zetten, maar…”

Corryn beseft maar al te goed dat hij onder Vincent Kompany mogelijk wel had kunnen doorstromen naar de A-kern. Bij de beloften was hij per slot van rekening een uitblinker. “Misschien had ik met Kompany wel mijn kans gekregen, ja, maar dat weet je nooit. Met Albert (Sambi Lokonga, red.) praat ik daar soms over: ‘Wat was het mooi geweest.’ Het is spijtig dat ik nooit bij Anderlecht ben kunnen doorbreken.”

Terugkeer naar België?

Dat lukte boezemvriend Sambi Lokonga wel, in die mate zelfs dat hij nu op de radar van de grootste Europese ploegen staat. “Albert en ik gaan elk jaar samen op vakantie, ik verwacht dat hij gewoon zal blijven. Dat de interesse toeneemt, verbaast me niet, maar de focus van Albert ligt nog steeds bij Anderlecht, denk ik.”

En wat wil Corryn, momenteel revaliderend van een voetblessure? “Ik zou me graag eens tonen in België. Er zijn clubs die me volgen. Ik heb nog één seizoen contract bij Trencin, maar de club wil zeker meedenken. We zien wel.”