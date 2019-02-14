Wat u moet (en mag) weten over de spelers van FC Salzburg TTV

14 februari 2019

11u49 0 Europa League Met FC Salzburg zakt vanavond een team af naar Jan Breydel dat 18 op 18 pakte in de groepsfase van deze Europa League. Munas Dabbur, de spits van ‘Die Roten Bullen’, is met zes goals zelfs de huidige topschutter van het toernooi. Een kennismaking met de spits en de tien ploegmaats die waarschijnlijk naast hem in de basis zullen starten vanavond:

Alexander Walke - 35 - doelman (Dui)

Wat u moet weten: Ervaren Duitse doelman die normaal gezien niet in actie komt in de competitie, maar wel alle Europese matchen speelt.

Wat u mag weten: Zweert alle social media af. Verslijt per seizoen ongeveer 60 paar keeperhandschoenen en is een grote ‘Harley Davidson’-fan.

Stefan Lainer - 26 - rechtsachter (Oos)

Wat u moet weten: Ervaren international met offensieve kwaliteiten. Was vorig jaar de assistkoning van Salzburg in de Europa League.

Wat u mag weten: Was deze zomer dicht bij een transfer naar Napoli, maar mocht uiteindelijk niet vertrekken van Salzburg.

André Ramalho - 26 - centrale verdediger (Bra)

Wat u moet weten: Technische verdediger met een fantastische lange bal, maar minder goed in één-tegen-één-situaties. Wordt vaak vergeleken met David Luiz.

Wat u mag weten: Werd op 22-jarige leeftijd overgenomen door Bayer Leverkusen, maar keerde na één seizoen terug naar Salzburg.

Marin Pongracic - 21 - centrale verdediger (Kro)

Wat u moet weten: Talentvolle verdediger, die opgroeide in Beieren en zijn jeugdopleiding bij Bayern München genoot.

Wat u mag weten: Houdt van voetbal in kooien en tafeltennis.

Andreas Ulmer - 33 - linksachter (Oos)

Wat u moet weten: Ervaren verdediger, die net als Ramalho in 2014 in dezelfde ronde van de Europa League het Ajax van Denswil uitschakelde.

Wat u mag weten: Speelde in 2016 tegen FC Liepaja één helft met een shirt van zusterclub Leipzig, dat net als Salzburg door UEFA-restricties met andere shirts moet spelen in Europa.

Diadie Samassékou - 23 - verdedigende middenvelder (Mal)

Wat u moet weten: Typische Afrikaanse verdedigende middenvelder, die op de radar staat van diverse Europese topclubs, waaronder Dortmund en PSG.

Wat u mag weten: Wordt gezien als de nieuwe Naby Keita, die via Leipzig bij Liverpool belandde.

Xavier Schlager - 21 - centrale middenvelder (Oos)

Wat u moet weten: Oostenrijks international. Complete middenvelder die nadrukkelijk gevolgd wordt door Eintracht Frankfurt en Borussia Dortmund.

Wat u mag weten: Begon als doelman bij zijn jeugdclub SC St. Valentin, waar zijn moeder elke wedstrijd achter doel stond. Weigerde na een 0-19-nederlaag nog langer tussen de palen te staan.

Xavier Schlager przedłużył kontrakt z RB Salzburg do 2021 roku #Mercato pic.twitter.com/iXhbiMw2Vk Mercato LIVE(@ TransferLive5) link

Zlatko Junuzovic - 31 - offensieve middenvelder (Oos)

Wat u moet weten: In Servië geboren offensieve middenvelder, die deze zomer overkwam van Werder Bremen. Zette vorig seizoen een punt achter zijn carrière als international.

Wat u mag weten: Verkoos de filosofie van Salzburg vorige zomer boven een avontuur bij Brighton & Hove Albion in de Premier League.

Hannes Wolf - 19 - aanvallende middenvelder (Oos, trekt voor 12 miljoen naar Leipzig)

Wat u moet weten: 19-jarige sensatie van Salzburg, die volgend seizoen naar Red Bull Leipzig trekt.

Wat u mag weten: Zijn transfer zette kwaad bloed bij de fans van Salzburg, die nog maar eens één van hun beste spelers naar zusterclub Leipzig zien vertrekken.

Munas Dabbur - 26 - spits - (Isr, trekt voor 15 miljoen naar Sevilla)

Wat u moet weten: Trekt na dit seizoen richting het Spaanse Sevilla in ruil voor 15 miljoen euro. Is topschutter in deze Europa League-campagne met zes doelpunten.

Wat u mag weten: Is geboren in Nazareth. Vertrok destijds transfervrij bij Maccabi Tel Aviv, wat toenmalig directeur Jordi Cruijff als één van zijn grootste fouten ooit ziet.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen - 26 - spits (Noo)

Wat u moet weten: Scoorde in de laatste drie groepsduels van Salzburg telkens één keer.

Wat u mag weten: Speelde samen met Horvath, die hij vandaag wil verschalken, bij Molde tussen 2013 en 2016.

Meer over Oos

sportdiscipline

voetbal

sport

sportevenement

Leipzig

Salzburg

Salzburg