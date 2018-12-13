Vrees voor enkelbreuk: Oularé afgevoerd naar ziekenhuis na zware botsing met Akhisar-doelman meteen na invalbeurt TLB/FDZ

13 december 2018

21u20

Wat een pech voor Obbi Oularé. De 22-jarige spits van Standard, pas terug na een lange revalidatie, moest ook tegen Akhisarspor het veld geblesseerd verlaten. Oularé kwam in minuut 83 Bastien vervangen, maar na een paar minuten ging het al mis. De aanvaller holde achter een lange bal aan, maar kwam vol met in botsing met Akhisar-doelman Lukac. Beide spelers schreeuwden het uit van de pijn en Oularé moest uiteindelijk ook afgevoerd worden op een brancard. Hoe ernstig het gesteld is met de enkel van de ex-speler van onder meer Club Brugge, Watford, Willem II en Zulte Waregem, is nog niet duidelijk. Maar wellicht gaat het om een breuk. Oularé werd in Turkije inmiddels afgevoerd naar het ziekenhuis.