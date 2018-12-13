Opnieuw brute pech voor Oulare: spits loopt in Turkije scheenbeenbreuk op na botsing met doelman TLB/FDZ

13 december 2018

22u47

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 1

Wat een pech voor Obbi Oulare. De 22-jarige spits van Standard, pas terug na een lange revalidatie, heeft een scheenbeenbreuk en een verstuikte schouder opgelopen tijdens de wedstrijd tegen Akhisarspor (0-0). Oulare kwam in minuut 83 Bastien vervangen, maar na een paar minuten ging het al mis. De aanvaller holde achter een lange bal aan, maar kwam vol met in botsing met Akhisar-doelman Lukac. Beide spelers schreeuwden het uit van de pijn en Oulare moest uiteindelijk ook afgevoerd worden op een brancard. Oulare werd afgevoerd naar het ziekenhuis en daar kwam een scheenbeenbreuk aan het licht. Het zou volgens de eerste berichten wel om een zogenaamde ‘mooie breuk’ gaan, waardoor een operatie mogelijk niet nodig is. Maar de aanvaller zal wel opnieuw weken aan de kant staan.

💬 MPH: « Obbi Oulare a entendu un craquement et a directement été transporté vers l’hôpital. On espère tous que ce ne sera pas trop grave. » #AKHSTA #UEL pic.twitter.com/m71osBiDDB Standard de Liège(@ Standard_RSCL) link