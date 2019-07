Maltese nobody tekent voor stunt van de avond in Europa League

Huge result for Maltese side Gzira United, knocking out Hajduk Split.



Gzira - led by former Palermo player & coach Giovanni Tedesco - lost the 1st leg 2-0 & trailed 1-0 at HT in Split.



Now through to the 2nd round of #UEL qualifying for the 1st time in their history. pic.twitter.com/RhtABDfjLJ

Sacha Pisani(@ Sachk0)