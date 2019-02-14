Drie spelers om in de gaten te houden bij Slavia Praag Frank Dekeyser

14 februari 2019

12u33 0 Europa League Racing Genk begint er vanavond al om 18u55 aan tegen de Tsjechen van Slavia Praag. Drie spelers om in de gaten te houden bij de thuisploeg:

Miroslav Stoch (29) Flankaanvaller Slovaak

Topschutter van Slavia Praag met elf doelpunten. Slechts 1m67 groot, maar zeer gespierd. Speelde in het verleden onder meer voor Chelsea, Twente, PAOK Saloniki en Fenerbahçe. Won in 2013 de Puskas Award voor mooiste doelpunt het jaar. Nam de bal na een hoekschop in één tijd op de slof - bekijk het zeker eens op YouTube. Hij klopte onder meer Falcao en Neymar. Kreeg een groot deel van Tsjechië over zich heen toen hij in 2017 “Smrt Sparta” zong samen met de fans van Slavia, megafoon in de hand. De vertaling? Dood aan Sparta - de stadsrivaal. Stoch verontschuldigde zich uitgebreid en kreeg een boete van 40.000 Tsjechische Kronen, zo’n 1.500 euro.

Tomas Soucek (23) - Defensieve middenvelder - Tsjech

Rijzige, verdedigende middenvelder. Vlot scorend ook, zes keer al in de competitie - afgelopen weekend nam hij de winnende strafschop tegen Teplice, een panenka. Werd in januari nadrukkelijk in verband gebracht met een transfer naar Fiorentina. Zijn eerste basisplaats bij de nationale ploeg kwam er in het Koning Boudewijnstadion in een vriendschappelijke wedstrijd tegen de Rode Duivels - eerder viel hij al in tegen Denemarken. Postte na de 2-1-nederlaag een foto op Instagram in duel met Nainggolan. Het onderschrift: ‘zazitek’, ervaring.

Peter Olayinka (23) - Spits - Nigeriaan

“Een complete spits die hard werkt.” Of: “Hij straalt winnaarsmentaliteit en voetbalplezier uit. Een geweldige ontdekking.” Zulte Waregem-coach Francky Dury was vol lof over Olayinka. Met spijt in het hart zag hij de Nigeriaan vertrekken naar Slavia. De spits werd door AA Gent ontdekt bij Skenderbeu in Albanië. Mede door blessureleed kreeg hij in de Ghelamco Arena nooit zijn kans onder Vanhaezebrouck. Niet één seconde speelde hij er. Is technisch sterk en explosief. Heeft aangegeven dat hij wil uitkomen voor de Albanese nationale ploeg mocht hij een Albanees paspoort verwerven.