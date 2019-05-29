“Dracarys! Arsenal gaf zich over, maar toch wou Hazard ze nog plat branden”: Eden gepast uitgezwaaid op Twitter
Dat heet dan afscheid nemen met een knal. Twee goals, een assist en een applauswissel: Eden Hazard kon zich moeilijk een mooiere laatste match inbeelden in het shirt van Chelsea. Of het moest met een Champions League-finale zijn, de enige trofee die de Rode Duivel nog niet wist te winnen. “Hazard was de beste, de tweede beste en de derde beste speler op het veld vanavond”, was slechts een van de honderdduizenden tweets met hashtag Hazard. Onze landgenoot werd ook duchtig vergeleken met de draak Dracarys uit de hitserie ‘Game of Thrones’, die toch nog alles plat brandt ondanks dat de tegenstander zich gewonnen gaf. Maar bovenal is er bij de Chelseafans toch verdriet omdat ze hun smaakmaker verliezen aan Real Madrid.
HAZARD: DRACARYS pic.twitter.com/cvNFgFYAna link
Live from Baku at the 2019 Europa Cup Final where Arsenal have just rang the bell, but Eden Hazard nonetheless says, "Dracarys!" link
Dracarys. link
Hazard: pic.twitter.com/26RIynbP1E
The last goal of Eden Hazard with Chelsea shirt. pic.twitter.com/FR9cMmueNV link
A parting gift? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hFBxowskKK link
I’d give every penny I earn in my life to watch hazard play at this club for the rest of his career link
Hazard is the best, 2nd best & 3rd best player on the pitch right now. What an unreal player. link
Hazard under Sarriball this ssn: link
👉 1 hat trick 🎩
👉 2 yellow cards 💳 💳
👉 3 finals (Comm shield,COC,Europa)
👉 5 braces 🌟 🌟 🌟🌟
👉 6 penalties scored 🏳
👉 7 single goals ⚽ ⚽
👉 19 assists
👉 26 goals
👉 27 MOTMs
AssaSARRIn #CFC #Sarristuff pic.twitter.com/buUxdAHQFq
Eden Hazard's #UELFinal game by numbers vs. Arsenal: link
87% pass accuracy
80 touches
6 recoveries
5 take-ons completed
5 chances created
3 fouls won
3 shots
3 shots on target
2 goals
1 assist
The perfect goodbye. 😢 pic.twitter.com/ZOV3Jzx1Ct
Realizing this is #Hazard’s last match with #Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/0YO7LC1MdQ link
Hazard à Madrid pic.twitter.com/3uHSDwfgDO link
Eden Hazard vs the Top Six: link
Liverpool - 6 goals and 2 assists
Man Utd - 5 goals and 5 assists
Tottenham - 6 goals and 3 assists
Arsenal - 7 goals and 4 assists
Man City - 4 goals and 6 assists
The Premier League will miss him.
Truly a God's gift. pic.twitter.com/yRi5tNjezY
The game is almost boring until hazard started playing like a wicked man... link
Hazard is silencing the haters tonight...🤫🔵 pic.twitter.com/WQwT91EOuR link
Hazarddddddddddddd thank you for this amazing night! what a way to end your career at this club you FUCKING Legend of a man! I love you Hazard!!!!! #ChelseaArsenal #EuropaLeagueFinal2019 pic.twitter.com/X8bhaMqnTR link
2 - Eden Hazard is the first player to score a brace in the final of a major UEFA competition for an English club since Mark Hughes for Manchester United against Barcelona in the 1991 Cup Winners' Cup final. Spark. #UELfinal #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/G5b90HMjzL link
Only two players have been directly involved in three goals in a #UELFinal since the competition's re-branding: link
🔴 Carlos Bacca (2015)
🔵 Eden Hazard (2019)
Going out with a bang. 💥 pic.twitter.com/pSujrNemNW
Watching @hazardeden10 play makes me so happy. Knowing its his last game in Blue makes me wanna cry. Favorite player of all time... pic.twitter.com/PaMv39ud0F link
What a goodbye gift from SIR EDEN HAZARD! link
Reacties