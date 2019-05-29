“Dracarys! Arsenal gaf zich over, maar toch wou Hazard ze nog plat branden”: Eden gepast uitgezwaaid op Twitter

    • ODBS
PN

Dat heet dan afscheid nemen met een knal. Twee goals, een assist en een applauswissel: Eden Hazard kon zich moeilijk een mooiere laatste match inbeelden in het shirt van Chelsea. Of het moest met een Champions League-finale zijn, de enige trofee die de Rode Duivel nog niet wist te winnen. “Hazard was de beste, de tweede beste en de derde beste speler op het veld vanavond”, was slechts een van de honderdduizenden tweets met hashtag Hazard. Onze landgenoot werd ook duchtig vergeleken met de draak Dracarys uit de hitserie ‘Game of Thrones’, die toch nog alles plat brandt ondanks dat de tegenstander zich gewonnen gaf. Maar bovenal is er bij de Chelseafans toch verdriet omdat ze hun smaakmaker verliezen aan Real Madrid.

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Live Voetbal

Jouw inzet
Mogelijke uitbetaling 0,00

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.