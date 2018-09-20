Zus Cristiano is ziedend na rood Ronaldo: "Er zal een hoge prijs betaald worden voor deze tranen. De schande van het voetbal"
Het debuut van Cristiano Ronaldo (33) in de Champions League voor Juventus heeft nog geen halfuur geduurd. Volgens scheidsrechter Felix Brych, die daarvoor raad was gaan vragen bij zijn lijnrechter, werkte CR7 zijn tegenstander Jeison Murillo eerst foutief tegen de grond. Vervolgens graaide Ronaldo ostentatief naar de haren van Murillo, maar trok zijn hand net op tijd terug. Alsof hij eraan wilde trekken. Daarbij suggereerde Cristiano dat het om een schwalbe ging. In tranen verliet Ronaldo het veld, tot jolijt van de thuisfans in het Mestalla. Het ervaren Juventus trok vervolgens met z'n tienen toch nog aan het langste eind dankzij twee penaltygoals van Pjanic.
@jackvangelder terechte kaart voor Ronaldo.....#natrappenwaardanookophetveldisrood pic.twitter.com/Ws456KEVrC link
De standaardsanctie voor zo'n fout is twee matchen, waardoor Ronaldo niet alleen de thuismatch tegen Young Boys Bern mist -niet meteen een ramp- maar ook de trip naar Old Trafford en het weerzien met zijn ex-club Manchester United. In het slechtste geval, de UEFA beslist de komende dagen, worden het zelfs drie matchen en mist Cristiano ook de terugmatch tegen de Mancunians in Turijn. Al is de kans groot dat Ronaldo en Juventus in beroep zullen gaan tegen die straf.
Ronaldo's reaction after the red card #VCFJuvetus pic.twitter.com/TC71PCidsq link
Op de sociale media werd de rode kaart natuurlijk druk becommentarieerd. De strafste reactie kwam uit het kamp van Cristiano, van zijn zus Katie. Zij haalde op Instagram zwaar uit naar de scheidsrechters. "De schande van het voetbal. Gerechtigheid zal geschieden. Ze willen mijn broer vernietigen, maar God slaapt nooit. Er zal een hoge prijs betaald worden voor deze tranen. Ze willen je kapot maken, maar daarin zullen ze niet slagen."
<div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div><div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div>
It all gets too much for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/ok1VkSvCXd link
REFUND: After Ronaldo’s debatable sending off, we’re REFUNDING First Goalscorer, Last Goalscorer & Anytime Goalscorer bets on Ronaldo vs Valencia as free bets. Includes Online & Retail. pic.twitter.com/0BWcMTQ77n link
RT @OptaJoe 1 - Cristiano Ronaldo has received his first red card in the Champions League in his 154th appearance in the competition. Off. pic.twitter.com/TbuBIJwkUq link
Cristiano Ronaldo has been sent off for Juventus. link
*Ronaldo fans on Twitter*
'How many CL red cards has Messi got? Eh? Ronaldo is the goat!'
📅 Tuesday: link
🇦🇷 Lionel Messi hattrick
📅 Wednesday:
🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo sent off
🐸☕ pic.twitter.com/QLYBueFDSf
Ronaldo gets sent off on purpose so he'll be suspended for the Man Utd game. Great show of respect IMO. link
Reacties