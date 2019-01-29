Voetbalt hij dit seizoen niet meer? Neymar en PSG wachten bang af (al kan hij er voor VIJFDE jaar op rij wel bij zijn als zijn zusje verjaart) Hans Op de Beeck

29 januari 2019

18u27 0 Champions League De ongerustheid in het Prinsenpark en ook in Brazilië rond Neymar is groot. Terwijl PSG zijn kansen om eindelijk eens minstens de kwartfinale van de Champions League te overleven, ziet slinken, vrezen de Brazilianen voor Neymars deelname aan de Copa America, die deze zomer in hun land plaatsheeft. Eén opsteker(tje) voor Neymar: voor de vijfde opeenvolgende keer kan hij erbij zijn wanneer zijn zus Rafaella haar verjaardag viert...

Verslagenheid bij Neymar (26) vorige week, toen hij Straatsburg met enkele geweldige acties treiterig voor schut zette. Tot de schop teveel hem een voetblessure kostte. Opnieuw dat middenvoetsbeentje in zijn rechter, dat hem vorig jaar ei zo na het WK kostte. PSG’s heenmatch in de achtste finale van de Champions League, op 12 februari op Old Trafford, moet hij op de buik schrijven. De Parijse trots hoopt hem zo snel mogelijk te kunnen recupereren, maar weet ook dat ze Neymar even goed voor de rest van het seizoen kwijt kunnen zijn.

Alles hangt immers af van hoe Neymars blessure behandeld wordt. Dat wordt topoverleg, met sinds vandaag ook Rodrigo Lasmar in Parijs. Dat is de teamdokter van Brazilië, want ook zij zijn belanghebbende partij. Op 14 januari start de Copa America, de Zuid-Amerikaanse tegenhanger van het EK, en zeker bij een editie in eigen land en na de WK-exit tegen België zijn de ‘Goddelijke Kanaries’ gebrand op eindwinst. De hamvraag: dringt een operatie voor Neymar zich op? Indien de man van 222 miljoen euro onder het mes moet, dreigt het einde van het seizoen. Net zoals vorig jaar, toen PSG Neymar helemaal niet nodig had voor de titel in de Ligue 1, maar in de Champions League al in de achtste finale sneuvelde tegen Real Madrid. “Wij kunnen alleen maar respect hebben voor de beslissing van PSG, tenslotte blijft dat zijn werkgever. Lasmar is er in de eerste plaats om Neymar te helpen. Daarna zullen de technische beslissingen genomen worden”, aldus Braziliës teamcoördinator Edu Gaspar bij Globo.

PSG en zijn Qatarese eigenaar Nasser Al Khelaifi, die de voorbije 7 jaar al meer dan één miljard aan transferbedragen heeft uitgegeven in zijn jacht naar de opperkroon van het Europese clubvoetbal, ziet een nieuw doemscenario opduiken. Want in die 7 jaar is PSG er niet één keer in geslaagd verder te raken dan de kwartfinales van het kampioenenbal. En ook nu kondigt de clash tegen een onder Solskjaer herboren Man United zich als alles behalve makkelijk aan. Al heeft PSG natuurlijk ook gewoon de luxe om Di Maria in plaats van Neymar naast Cavani en Mbappé voorin te droppen.

Vindt PSG een alternatieve remedie om Neymars blessure te laten helen, zou hij volgens een medische bron binnen de club in april zijn comeback kunnen maken. Dan is de Champions League al aan de halve finale toe, in het geval dat PSG zowel de achtste als de kwartfinale overleeft.

Een statistiekje waar alvast veel leute over gemaakt wordt, is het feit dat Neymar, na zijn (definitieve?) breuk met model Bruna Marquezine terug single, voor de vijfde opeenvolgende keer niet zal spelen op 11 maart, wanneer zijn zus verjaart. Zowel in 2015 als 2016 was hij (toevallig?) geschorst, zowel in 2017 -een plots letsel aan de adductoren- als vorig jaar was hij gekwetst. Net als dit jaar dus.

Rafaella (22) is een model dat in Brazilië faam verwierf dankzij een reclamespot voor ‘Beats By Dre’ ten tijde van het WK 2014 in het Zuid-Amerikaanse land. Ze telt maar liefst 3,7 miljoen volgers op Instagram en veranderde naar verluidt haar achternaam van ‘Da Silva Santos’ naar ‘Beckran’ omdat ze zo hoog oploopt met David Beckham. Het moet zijn dat Neymars broederliefde voor zijn zusje nog groter is dan de hare voor ‘Becks’, want naast zijn aanwezigheid op haar verjaardagsfeestjes laten de twee zich ook geregeld erg relaxed samen fotograferen. En als kers op de taart hebben ze ‘matching’ tattoos van elkaar op hun bovenarm laten zetten.