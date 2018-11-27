VIDEO. José Mourinho gooit flesjes water in het rond na ultieme winner Fellaini Hans Op de Beeck

27 november 2018

23u39 1 Champions League ‘There’s only one José Mourinho...’ Er is maar één José Mourinho. Dat toonde de Portugees nog maar eens met een opvallende viering van de bevrijdende winner van Marouane Fellaini, zodat Manchester United zich ultiem plaatste voor de achtste finales van de Champions League en van de trip naar Valencia op de slotspeeldag een plezierreisje maakte in plaats van hachelijke onderneming.

Vernederd in de derby tegen Manchester City (3-1), afgelopen zaterdag een erg povere draw en geen goals thuis tegen godbetert Crystal Palace. Van het veld gejouwd door de thuisfans. Veertien punten achter al op leider City, zeven op het nummer vier Chelsea in de Premier League. Mourinho die zijn spelers een gebrek aan passie verweet. En dan ook vanavond, tegen het nietige Young Boys Bern: 0-0 na negentig minuten. Nog niet één goal gemaakt in deze Champions League-campagne op Old Trafford na een draw tegen Valencia en verlies tegen Juventus. De trip naar Spanje op de slotspeeldag leek een bijzonder lastige te worden. Bij winst van Batshuayi en co dreigde de Champions League-exit voor de geplaagde Mourinho. Tot minuut 91: voorzet van Luke Shaw richting de ingevallen Lukaku. De Rode Duivel kopte door tot bij Fellaini die aanpakte, de bal even (straffeloos) met de hand beroerde en dan in de draai overhoeks binnentrapte. Fellaini ‘to the rescue’ - opnieuw. Groot was de ontlading in de Stretford End. En bij José Mourinho.

De ‘Special One’ trapte eerst een krat bidons weg. Dan pakte hij niet één flesje water, maar een heel arsenaal vast. Om dat krat opzichtig tegen de grond te gooien. ‘Vintage Mourinho’ - alle aandacht weer op zijn persoon. Opnieuw eentje bij in zijn grote showboek van aparte vieringen. En achteraf grootspraak: “De liefhebbers van de statistiekjes hebben er weer één bij. Veertien keer Champions League, veertien keer dat mijn ploeg zich plaatst voor de achtste finales. En die ene keer dat ik niet in de Champions League zat, won ik de Europa League (met Man Utd tegen Ajax twee jaar geleden, nvdr). Dat is sterk hé.” En weg was hij.

Dan was Fellaini, sinds twee weken geleden van zijn wilde haren verlost, iets bescheidener. “Die goal kwam op het juiste moment kan je wel stellen. Maar ik vond ons best positief en aanvallend voetballen”, aldus Mourinho’s redder, die niet wou weten van hands bij z’n goal. “Dat was niet opzettelijk.” Een geluk voor Man United, en José, dat er (nog) geen videoref is in de Champions League.

