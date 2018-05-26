Twitter maakt brandhout van grabbelende Karius: "Stoppen die Duitsers nu ook al sjoemelsoftware in hun keepers?"

    • GVS
  • Bron: Twitter
Photo News
Champions League Twitter kent geen genade met de blunderende Loris Karius. De Duitse doelman die bij Liverpool de voorkeur krijgt op Mignolet ging in de Champions League-finale twee keer gigantisch in de fout. "Stoppen die Duitsers nu ook al sjoemelsoftware in hun keepers?" 
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Live Voetbal

Jouw inzet
Mogelijke uitbetaling 0,00

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen