Messi herbekijkt finale 2011, Man City op bootcamp, en Real en Bayern trainen weer na korte vakantie: hoe de toppers toeleven naar de Champions League
Real Madrid: vorig weekend in Limburg, nu is Courtois terug op training
“Op de boeren buiten!” Thibaut Courtois genoot afgelopen weekend met volle teugen van zijn vakantie - hij had een tiental dagen vrij. Met zijn kids Adriana en Nicolás spendeerde hij tijd in Limburg (zie foto boven). Hen laten zien waar de roots van papá liggen. “We hebben geen echte vakantie, dus is het belangrijk om de batterijen toch even op te laden”, aldus Zidane net na het einde van de competitie. Die rustperiode zit er intussen op. Gisteren werd er weer getraind in Madrid met het oog op de clash tegen Manchester City volgende week vrijdag. Real moet een 2-1-achterstand zien op te halen. De start van Los Blancos’ voorbereiding op de Champions League verliep echter niet vlekkeloos. Gisteren testte spits Mariano positief op het coronavirus en moest in quarantaine. Courtois en Eden Hazard stonden wel gewoon op het trainingsveld.
Manchester City: 'bootcamp’ na amper 2 vrije dagen
Pep Guardiola lacht er niet mee. Zondag nog speelde Man City zijn laatste competitieduel van het seizoen tegen Watford, met de historische assist en twee héérlijke goals van Kevin De Bruyne als hoogtepunten. Vandaag, drie dagen later, worden ‘KDB’ en co opnieuw op de club verwacht voor de start van een intense ‘bootcamp’. “We gaan er nu twee weken tegenaan en zullen op een specifieke manier spelen tegen Real Madrid”, blikte Guardiola vooruit. “Het is belangrijk om ons ritme aan te houden. Dit wordt een finale.”
Bayern München: van ‘lange’ vakantie naar online trainingen
‘t Waren de Duitse clubs die het langst congé hadden. Voor kampioen Bayern München was de gewonnen bekerfinale van 4 juli tegen Bayer Leverkusen hun laatste match. Twee weken kregen ze vrij. Lewandowski, die er opnieuw een topseizoen opzitten heeft, trok met zijn gezin naar de zon. “The best moments.” Op 21 juli startte het team van trainer Hansi Flick met online trainingen, nu staat de voltallige ploeg alweer op het trainingsveld. Bayern, dat tot de favorieten op CL-winst wordt gerekend, verdedigt volgende week zaterdag een 3-0-bonus in de achtste finales tegen Chelsea.
Barcelona: Messi bereidt zich voor, eerst vanuit de zetel, daarna op veld
“Als we Champions League willen winnen, zal er veel moeten veranderen”, dixit zijne hoogheid Lionel Messi na de laatste speeldag in La Liga. FC Barcelona kent een hobbelig parcours dit seizoen. Trainer Setién ligt onder vuur, er zijn de mindere resultaten en ook de nakende voorzittersverkiezingen spelen hun rol. In alle heisa hield Messi zit toch staande: 30 goals en 26 assists in 40 duels. Niemand zo hongerig als hij om de eerste Champions League in vijf jaar voor Barcelona te winnen. Na een deugddoende vakantie in Ibiza met vrouwlief Antonela Roccuzzo, de kinderen, ploegmaat/amigo Luis Suárez en diens gezin, begon hij aan de voorbereiding op de Champions League. Eerst vanuit de zetel: de Argentijn herbekeek de gewonnen CL-finale van 2011 tegen Manchester United (3-1), waarin hij scoorde en man van de match was (zie foto boven). “Een van mijn favoriete Champions League-herinneringen”, schreef hij. Daarna ging het samen met zo’n ploegmaats richting trainingsveld. Volgende week zaterdag volgt de return in de achtste finales tegen Napoli.
Juventus: Cristiano viert titel op zijn jacht
“Niets beter dan de titel met je geliefden te vieren.” Het was de voorbije dagen alweer feest ten huize Cristiano Ronaldo. De succesvolle Portugees - hij zit in zijn carrière nu aan 30 trofeeën - vierde de landstitel van Juventus met z’n partner en kinderen op zijn luxueuze jacht. De Serie A zit er als enige topcompetitie nog niet op, er resten nog twee speeldagen. Vraag is of coach Sarri zijn topspeler nu rust gaat gunnen met het oog op de Champions League. Of wil ‘CR7' zelf de resterende matchen nog afwerken? Hij (31 goals) strijdt nog steeds met Ciro Immobile (34 goals) om de titel van ‘Capocannoniere’. De laatste competitiewedstrijd van Juve staat gepland voor komende zondag, vijf dagen voor het CL-duel tegen Olympique Lyon. En of Ronaldo en co voldoende wedstrijdritme zullen hebben. Alleen: zijn ze wel sterk genoeg om de ‘Beker met de Grote Oren’ binnen te halen? Dat is alleszins hét grote doel van Ronaldo bij de ‘Oude Dame’.
PSG: oefenduels tegen W.-Beveren en co moeten voor ritme zorgen
Kampioen Paris Saint-Germain moest het, net als Olympique Lyon, de voorbije maanden zonder vaderlandse competitie doen. De Ligue 1 werd eind april definitief stopgezet. Neymar trok meteen naar Brazilië, waar hij de coronacrisis doorkwam in een ‘bunker’ van zeven miljoen. Zonder competitievoetbal moet het sterrenensemble van PSG de voorbije weken matchritme opdoen met oefenwedstrijden. Tegen Waasland-Beveren werd met 7-0 gewonnen - Neymar en Mbappé speelden de Waaslanders helemaal weg. Er werd ook geoefend tegen Le Havre (9-0) en Celtic (3-0). Ook de uitgestelde bekerfinale tegen Saint-Étienne sloten ze winnend af. Maar niet zonder kost: Kylian Mbappé blesseerde zich na een stevige tackle. De Franse topspeler geraakt niet fit voor de kwartfinale tegen Atalanta.
Het programma van de slotfase van de Champions League:
Return achtste finales:
Manchester City - Real Madrid (1-2): 7 augustus (21u00)
Juventus - Olympique Lyon (0-1): 7 augustus (21u00)
Bayern München - Chelsea (3-0): 8 augustus (21u00)
FC Barcelona - Napoli (1-1): 8 augustus (21u00)
Kwartfinales:
Atalanta - Paris Saint-Germain: 12 augustus
RB Leipzig - Atlético Madrid: 13 augustus
Barcelona/Napoli - Bayern München/Chelsea: 14 augustus
Manchester City/Real Madrid - Juventus/Olympique Lyon: 15 augustus
