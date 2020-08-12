LIVE. Geen Castagne bij Atalanta tegen PSG, dat het zonder Mbappé doet

    • Redactie
Timothy Castagne begint op de bank.
UEFA Timothy Castagne begint op de bank.
Atalanta
ATA
Atalanta ATA
0
0
Paris Saint-Germain PSG
PSG
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League • Kwartfinale Champions League
• Estadio da Luz (21u)
• Ref: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
• Castagne begint op de bank bij Atalanta, Mbappé kijkt toe bij PSG

Lees ook: Hij scoorde 4 keer in CL-duel tegen Valencia, maar nu zit Atalanta-spits Iličić thuis met depressie: “Coronacrisis zorgde voor kortsluiting”

