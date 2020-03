Diego Costa steekt de draak met coronavirus: spits hoest richting journalisten om interview te ontlopen

We all knew Diego Costa was a madman but this guy might be a legit freak, here he is "coughing" at reporters in the mixed zone after the game against Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.



I totally respect his shithousery but this is just stupid. 🤦‍♂️🤡 pic.twitter.com/pXmHmZtoID

FutbolBible(@ FutbolBible)