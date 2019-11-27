Diagne op eigen houtje in Galatasaray... om te praten over terugkeer NP

27 november 2019

Plots stond-ie in Istanbul, Mbaye Diagne (28). Om de clash tussen zijn clubs live te aanschouwen en… om voorzichtig zijn toekomst te bespreken. Op bestuursniveau gebeurde hetzelfde. Galatasaray overweegt naar verluidt om Diagne – aanvaller op een zijspoor bij Club, na zijn penaltyfrats tegen PSG – vervroegd terug te halen, nu het voorin wat in spitsennood zit door de blessures van Falcao, Babel en Andone. ’t Is bovendien de enige uitweg voor de Senegalees, want aangezien hij dit seizoen al voor zowel Galatasaray als Club speelde, kan hij niet meer naar een derde club. Of het moet naar een competitie zijn die een andere kalender hanteert, zoals China of Scandinavië.

In afwachting van een oplossing traint de gehuurde Diagne – die bij Galatasaray nog een contract heeft tot 2023 – nog wel bij Club. Wedstrijden met inzet speelt hij vooralsnog niet meer. De aankoopoptie van 13 miljoen euro zal Club in elk geval niet lichten.

