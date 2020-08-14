Barça lijdt grootste Europese nederlaag ooit: de straffe cijfers achter de ultieme vernedering
8 - Bayern Munich are the first team to score eight goals in a Champions League knockout match. Endless. #UCL link
7 - Barcelona have conceded seven goals in a match for the first time since losing 7-4 to Valencia in October 1949. Madness. #UCL pic.twitter.com/2FIKtwuJQW link
8 - Barcelona conceded eight goals in a game for the first time since losing 8-0 to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey Last 16 in 1946. Curtains. #UCL pic.twitter.com/Yr56weOOUj link
In haar geschiedenis slikte Barcelona nog maar vijf keer acht goals of meer. De laatste keer was in 1946, 84 (!) jaar geleden
4.440 partidos oficiales en la historia del Barça. Solo seis veces concedió 8+ goles: link
12-1 vs. Athletic en La Liga (1931)
8-2 vs. Real Madrid en La Liga (1935)
11-1 vs. Sevilla en La Liga (1940)
11-1 vs. Real Madrid en Copa (1943)
8-0 vs. Sevilla en Copa (1946)
8-2 vs Bayern
4 - Barcelona have conceded four goals in the first half of a Champions League match for the first time. Destruction. #UCL pic.twitter.com/tQHXpzU739 link
🖐️ - Teams to score at least 5 goals against FC Barcelona in a European match link
1962: Valencia (6-2)
1976: Levski Sofia (5-4)
2020: @FCBayern (5-2, 63')#UCL #BarcaBayern
Het is de vijfde keer in de geschiedenis van de Champions League dat een team 8 goals slikt
#OJOALDATO - Concedieron 8 goles en un partido de Champions League: link
2003: Monaco 8-3 DEPOR
2007: Liverpool 8-0 BESIKTAS
2015: Real Madrid 8-0 MALMÖ
2016: Dortmund 8-4 LEGIA
2020: BARCELONA 2-8 Bayern
🔚 - CL semi-final appearances Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo link
2020: -
2019: Messi
2018: CR7
2017: CR7
2016: CR7
2015: CR7, Messi
2014: CR7
2013: CR7, Messi
2012: CR7, Messi
2011: CR7, Messi
2010: Messi
2009: CR7, Messi
2008: CR7, Messi
2007: CR7
2006: -#FCBFCB #UCL
🔥 - Most goals in a single Champions League season link
17 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2013/14)
16 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2015/16)
15 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2017/18)
14 - Lionel Messi (2011/12)
14 - @lewy_official (2019/20, +1)#FCBFCB #UCL
