Barça lijdt grootste Europese nederlaag ooit: de straffe cijfers achter de ultieme vernedering

    • SVL
Een ontgoochelde Lionel Messi.
REUTERS Een ontgoochelde Lionel Messi.
Champions League Een historische vernedering. Barcelona werd in de kwartfinale van de Champions League helemaal belachelijk gemaakt door Bayern München en ging met ongeziene 2-8-cijfers de boot in. Het is de grootste Europese nederlaag ooit voor de Catalanen. Een overzicht van alle historische cijferrecords die gesneuveld zijn. 

In haar geschiedenis slikte Barcelona nog maar vijf keer acht goals of meer. De laatste keer was in 1946, 84 (!) jaar geleden

Het is de vijfde keer in de geschiedenis van de Champions League dat een team 8 goals slikt

