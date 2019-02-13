Ajax-fans houden Thibaut Courtois wakker met vuurwerkshow: “Er gingen veel lichten aan, missie geslaagd” GVS

13 februari 2019

11u35

Bron: AS, De Telegraaf, ANP 0 Champions League Om 21u krijgt Ajax in de heenwedstrijd van de achtste finales van de Champions League het grote Real Madrid op bezoek. De Amsterdamse harde kern heeft alvast veel over voor een stunt, want afgelopen nacht werd aan het hotel waar Thibaut Courtois en collega’s sliepen vuurwerk afgeschoten. “Er gingen veel lichten aan”, vertelt een buurtbewoner.

De Spaanse sportkrant AS weet dat de Madrilenen deze ochtend met piepkleine oogjes aan de ontbijttafel aanschoven. Voor het Okura Hotel in Amsterdam waar de Real-selectie overnachtte, had de harde kern van Ajax zich omstreeks 2u verzameld om de topclub te trakteren op een hels kabaal. Tot twee keer toe werd er minutenlang vuurwerk afgestoken en ook de bommetjes knalden er gretig op los. De politie arriveerde na een klacht van de hotelmedewerkers, maar anderhalf uur later was de rust nog steeds niet teruggekeerd. Pas om 4u kregen de ordediensten de situatie onder controle. Vier mensen werden gearresteerd.

Kan ik vandaag dezelfde ‘vitamineshake’ krijgen als de Real-spelers? Ik woon namelijk dichtbij het Okura. #slapelozenacht #AJArea #vuurwerk https://t.co/2AM4rynTm7 Jennifer Hensen(@ jenniferhensen) link

“Er werden zeker twintig zware vuurwerkbommen afgestoken”, zei één van de omwonenden bij AT5. “Ik kon zien dat de lichten van de hotelkamers aangingen. De actie was dus geslaagd. Als Ajax-fan kon ik er uiteindelijk wel om lachen. Maar dit heb ik nog nooit gezien, hoor.” De woordvoerster van het Okura Hotel, waar wel vaker sterren en sporters verblijven, vond de taferelen minder grappig. “Ik denk dat het een beetje bij de voetbalcultuur hoort, maar ik vind het een beetje flauw.” Ondanks het feit dat de Real-spelers via sociale media zelf aangaven in het hotel te verblijven, wil de woordvoerster dat niet bevestigen. “Wij onthullen nooit wie hier vertoeft.”

“Het incident was deze ochtend hét gespreksonderwerp aan de ontbijttafel”, weet AS. “Het was praktisch onmogelijk voor de spelers om deze nacht naar behoren te slapen.” Of Thibaut Courtois en ploegmaats vanavond hinder ondervinden van het tekort aan nachtrust, ontdekt u vanaf 21u live op HLN.be!

Yep. Ik woon om de hoek en hoorde/zag het ook, rond 3.35 uur. #okura #vuurwerk #ajarea https://t.co/vOoQRGSEvM Cindy Castricum(@ CindyCastricum) link

Ajax Ultras outside the hotel where Real Madrid players are staying at 3am this morning pic.twitter.com/TcNN1Z33Ze Football Fights(@ footbalIfights) link