‘Mevrouw’ Ronaldo reageert emotioneel op hattrick van Cristiano: “De voetbalwereld is van jou. Wij houden van je” TLB/YP

13 maart 2019

10u30 0

De geweldige hattrick van Cristiano Ronaldo tegen Atlético Madrid bezorgde zijn vriendin Georgina Rodriguez zelfs een krop in de keel. Omstreeks minuut 87 spotte de Champions League-regisseur de 25-jarige Spaanse schone in de tribunes in Turijn, waarna de televisiekijkers zagen hoe Rodríguez het toch even moeilijk had om haar tranen te bedwingen. De vrouw, die samen met Ronaldo een dochtertje heeft en ook voor zijn andere kinderen zorgt, nam ook Ronaldo’s zoontje Cristiano Ronaldo Junior mee naar het stadion. De 8-jarige knaap, die zelf bij de jeugd van Juventus voetbalt, was door het dolle heen na de derde treffer van zijn papa.

😍 😍 😍 #ChampionsxFOX Cuando tu novia te va a ver jugar...



Las lágrimas de Georgina Rodríguez al ver el hat-trick de Cristiano Ronaldo ante Atlético de Madrid



¡Descarga la APP! https://t.co/LrULZa8zt6 pic.twitter.com/6FyHAzrU3F FOX Sports MX(@ FOXSportsMX) link

You Can See The Happiness In Georgina And His Son Mehn😍😍 pic.twitter.com/DG8of9CDbv Billy🔌(@ Fahad_Ashiru) link

Emotioneel eerbetoon op Instagram

Nadien bracht Giorgina ook via Instagram nog hulde aan haar vriendje. Ze postte een foto van een piepjonge Cristiano Ronaldo, vergezeld door enkele vertederende woorden. “Die 3-0 neemt niemand je nog af. Je verdient het, niet voor de drie goals van vanavond. Je verdient het voor je toewijding, omdat je het voor elkaar krijgt bij welke club je ook speelt. Je sleept je trainer, ploegmaats en iedereen die je elke dag helpt en steunt, mee. Karma bestaat. God weet het en Hij helpt je, omdat de voetbalwereld van jou is. We houden van je.”