"Knap, maar hij zou het eens vanop 40 meter moeten proberen" - U raadt wel al wie zo reageerde op goal Ronaldo, zeker?
Ibrahimovic on Ronaldo’s goal: “It was a nice goal, but he should try it from 40 meters.” link
Zidane’s reaction to THAT goal from Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/dZCV4TAZOm link
Seen a lot of great goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo. link
There is only a few of us who can do that link
Cristiano Ronaldo in training yesterday. link
Practice makes perfect. pic.twitter.com/hmCX8qA5AQ
De koers is van Ronaldo 🙈 #bicyclette #JUVRMA https://t.co/FHyaQZL3kN link
De ontwikkeling van de mensheid: Jules Vergne ging de wereld over in 80 dagen. De goal van Ronaldo deed daar nog geen 80 seconden over. #JUVRMA link
Hats off to the Juve fans for their reaction. Hats off to Ronaldo for scoring a goal like he did. That was a great footballing moment and we were lucky enough to witness it. #JUVRMA link
Christiano Ronaldo of Messi? Het zal mij een worst wezen. Het is een wereldwonder dat ik in de generatie leef waar 2 ‘s werelds beste voetballers tegelijk actief zijn. Genieten. #JuveReal link
Siempre Cristiano Ronaldo. Siempre Lionel Messi. Leyendas. link
@Cristiano @realmadrid a night that makes you fall in love with football all over again #JUVRMA link
Ongezien: de Juventus-aanhang die Ronaldo de hele wedstrijd uitfloot, verwenste, bespotte en hatelijkheden toeschreeuwde. link
Maar dan maakt hij een wereldgoal. En applaudisseren ze. #JUVRMA #magie
One of the coolest sports moments I’ve ever seen in person was Old Trafford fans giving Brazilian Ronaldo a standing ovation after his Champions League hat trick against Manchester United in 2003. Similar respect today from Juventus fans to Cristiano Ronaldo. link
I don’t think I’ve even scored a goal like that in my dreams and I always knock worldies in #Ronaldo link
'RONALDO IN ANTI-GRAVITY SCANDAL' #JUVRMA #JuveReal pic.twitter.com/YVoxfhNDGC link
Cristiano Ronaldo‘s stunning overhead kick against Juventus from the stands.😱 (🎥IG/victoriabonya) link
via @FromTStandspic.twitter.com/zz9yKZkRoH
Bruno Sanmartino
Hi wordt ook totaal niet gedekt
Mike Cook
Van een andere planeet. Geen enkele Duivel die tot aan zijn voetzolen komt, zo groots is hij.