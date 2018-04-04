"Knap, maar hij zou het eens vanop 40 meter moeten proberen" - U raadt wel al wie zo reageerde op goal Ronaldo, zeker?

Ronaldo en Zlatan tijdens de barragewedstrijden voor het WK 2014.
AP Ronaldo en Zlatan tijdens de barragewedstrijden voor het WK 2014.
Champions League Hét moment van deze Champions League-campagne. Nú al. Met een verbluffende omhaal deed Cristiano Ronaldo de voetbalwereld op zijn grondvesten daveren. Zinédine Zidane wist niet wat hem overkwam en ook Twitter bleef niet onberoerd bij zoveel schoonheid. Zlatan Ibrahimovic reageerde dan weer volledig zoals je dat van hem kan verwachten...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic en Ronaldo in 2015.
Photo News Zlatan Ibrahimovic en Ronaldo in 2015.
