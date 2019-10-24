“De balcontrole van Jorginho”: Michy Batshuayi dient grijpgrage ploegmaat van repliek LPB

24 oktober 2019

11u45 0

Opvallend beeld gisteravond in Ajax - Chelsea: Jorginho die Michy Batshuayi in de edele delen knijpt bij de viering van zijn winning goal in de Johan Cruijff ArenA. De Chelsea-spits, nooit verlegen om een grap, zag de humor wel in van de actie van zijn grijpgrage ploegmaat. Na de wedstrijd kaatste Batshuayi via zijn sociale media de bal terug. De Rode Duivel postte een filmpje van de strapatsen van zijn ploegmaat op Instagram met het bijschrift: “De balcontrole van Jorginho”. Een fan pikte het bericht op via Twitter met de dringende boodschap: “Hey, Jorginho, Michy Batshuayi needs his ball back”. Gesneden koek voor ‘Batsman’, die met een nieuwe post de vraag om de teruggave van zijn edele delen bevestigde.

Hey, Jorginho, @mbatshuayi needs his 🍒 back 😂 pic.twitter.com/z68hNz6edV 433(@ official433) link