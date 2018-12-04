Zussen Ronaldo schieten met scherp na Ballon d’Or-triomf Modric: “Dit is wereld waarin wij leven: verrot, met maffia en vuil geld” LPB

04 december 2018

De niet-verkiezing van Cristiano tot Ballon d’Or is bij de familie Ronaldo zwaar aangekomen. Ronaldo, vijfvoudig laureaat van de prestigieuze trofee, moest in het referendum Luka Modric laten voorgaan en finishte als tweede. Dat met Modric een ex-ploegmaat van bij Real Madrid won, kon ‘CR7' en zijn gevolg niet paaien. De Portugees zelf bleef gisteravond ostentatief weg van de ceremonie in Parijs. Groot blijven in de nederlaag is een kunst.

Een kunst die ook Ronaldo’s beide zussen niet blijken te beheersen. Na de ceremonie postte Elma, de oudste van de twee, op haar Instagram-profiel een boodschap die in vitriool was gedrenkt. “Helaas is dit de wereld waarin wij leven: verrot, met maffia en vuil geld. Maar er zal gerechtigheid komen. De macht van God is vele malen groter dan al deze rotheid. God neemt zijn tijd, maar hij faalt niet.” Naast de schrijfsels van Elma prijkte een foto van Ronaldo die poseert met één van zijn vijf trofeeën uit de voorgaande jaren.

Katia, de andere zus van Ronaldo, liet zich niet onbetuigd, al hield zij het iets beschaafder. “Beste voetballer van de wereld... voor zij die iets van voetbal kennen natuurlijk”, luidde het. Moeder Maria Dolores en Georgina Rodriguez, de Spaanse partner van Ronaldo, lieten zich voorlopig niet kennen met commentaren.

De giftige uithaal van Ronaldo’s zussen kon niet bij iedereen op bijval rekenen. “Cristiano eindigde tweede. Feliciteer liever de winnaar, want dit gedrag getuigt van een slecht karakter”, reageerde iemand. “Ik bewonder Cristiano en hij verdiende ook om te winnen. Maar Elma is volledig verkeerd met haar uitlatingen”, klonk het bij een ander.

Dan hield Gianluigi Buffon het iets diplomatischer. De Italiaanse doelman van PSG kreeg de vraag wat hij ervan vond dat Ronaldo niet aanwezig was op het gala. Buffon dribbelde handig om de hete brij heen. “We zijn allemaal vrije mensen. Iedereen beslist zelf wat hij met zijn leven doet.”

