Zus Cristiano Ronaldo doorbreekt stilte met opvallende foto én oproep op Instagram

Zo hebben moeder Dolores en zus Katia Aveiro op hun sociale media een foto gedeeld waarop Cristiano Ronaldo is afgebeeld als Superman. Er werden ook twee twee hashtags toegevoegd. “Ronaldo, we steunen je tot het einde”, in een tweede klinkt het “Gerechtigheid voor CR7”. Die tweede betekende ineens ook een oproep tot steun voor de aanvaller van Juventus, zo werd duidelijk uit het bijschrift bij de foto. “Ik wil zien wie de moed heeft om deze foto te delen op zijn/haar profiel en die daar ook een week te laten staan om op die manier een ketting voor hem te creëren… In Portugal, voor hem en voor de vereniging van het volk… Gerechtigheid. Hij verdient dat!”

Zus Katia staat erom bekend haar broer met hand en tand te verdedigen. Telkens wanneer die een tegenslag te verwerken krijgt, staat zij hem bij, bijvoorbeeld na zijn rode kaart tegen Valencia in de Champions League. “Schande voor het voetbal. Gerechtigheid zal geschieden. Ze willen mijn broer kapot, maar God slaapt nooit. Schandalig”, klonk het daarover.