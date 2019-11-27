Zlatan Ibrahimovic wordt mede-eigenaar van Zweedse club Hammarby IF

“Hammarby is een fantastische club”, zegt Ibrahimovic. “Ik heb de fans en de club altijd leuk gevonden en ben onder de indruk wat ze de laatste jaren op en buiten het veld gepresteerd hebben.” ‘Ibracadabra’ zou zelf niet meer de shoes aanbinden voor Hammarby, dat in 2001 zijn eerste (en enige) landstitel veroverde in Zweden.

De naam van Ibrahimovic werd de voorbije maand al in verband gebracht met Italiaanse clubs als AC Milan, Bologna en Napoli. Ook het Braziliaanse Flamengo en de Australische kampioen Perth Glory passeerden de revue. Zijn ex-coach José Mourinho verklaarde maandag nog openlijk dat een transfer naar Tottenham, de nieuwe club van Mourinho, niet tot de mogelijkheden behoorde.

Ibrahimovic speelde het voorbije anderhalf jaar in de MLS voor LA Galaxy. Hij scoorde er 53 doelpunten maar een prijs kon hij de Californiërs niet bezorgen.