Zes slaapkamers, fitness, helipad en immense wijnkelder: de ‘bunker’ van bijna zeven miljoen euro waarin Neymar zich hoedt voor corona
Neymar Jr. kreeg onlangs een storm van kritiek over zich heen nadat hij op zijn Instagrampagina een foto deelde waarop hij na een spelletje beachvolleybal poseerde met een groep vrienden. Van ‘social distancing’, die intussen ook in Brazilië vereist is, geen sprake. Terwijl hij kort daarvoor zelf nog had opgeroepen om alle maatregelen die de regering oplegde rigoureus op te volgen. Het communicatieteam van de Braziliaanse baltovenaar van Paris Saint-Germain heeft intussen alle misverstanden de wereld uit geholpen - of op z’n minst toch geprobeerd dat te doen. “Op de foto die zoveel ophef maakte staan alleen mensen die in Parijs ook al bij hem waren. Neymar stelde aan zijn metgezellen zijn huis beschikbaar, zodat ze daar in quarantaine kunnen verblijven totdat ze weer naar hun familie mogen.” En zijn gasten konden het slechter treffen.
Neymar & co vertoeven in een optrekje in het paradijselijke Mangaratiba, een plaatsje bij de Costa Verde dat bekend staat voor het vele groen en haar mooie stranden. Het landgoed bestrijkt een oppervlakte van meer dan 10.000 vierkante meter en de voormalige smaakmaker van Santos en FC Barcelona telde er in oktober 2016 omgerekend net geen zeven miljoen euro voor neer. Onder meer in die prijs inbegrepen: zes slaapkamers, een fitnessruimte, helipad, sauna, massagezaal, sauna, zwembad, jacuzzi en een ondergrondse wijnkelder die meer dan 3.000 flessen wijn telt.
“Het huis waar de speler in quarantaine zit, is volledig geïsoleerd”, luidde het verder nog in het communiqué waarvan hierboven sprake. “Er kan volledige rust en sereniteit worden gegarandeerd, dus hij kan blijven trainen én zorgen voor de mensen die hij lief heeft in deze tijden van leed. Hij ontvangt geen bezoek of er gaan geen meetings door, enkel de mensen die er verblijven krijgen toegang. Enige uitzondering daarop is zijn zoon Davi Lucca, die bij zijn vader kwam wonen.”
“Om in vorm te blijven en blessures te vermijden werkt Neymar thuis samen met zijn trainer Ricardo Rosa aan zijn conditie. Hij wacht vol ongeduld tot we deze trieste periode voor de mensheid achter de rug hebben en er weer gevoetbald kan worden”, aldus nog het persbericht.
In Brazilië werden tot vandaag 6.931 coronabesmettingen geregistreerd. 244 mensen stierven aan het hardnekkige virus, terwijl er al 127 genezen van werden verklaard. Vorige week noemde president Jair Bolsonaro het virus nog “een griepje” en riep hij op om “het normale leven te hervatten”, maar intussen heeft hij dus ook het geweer van schouder moeten veranderen.
Nog enkele foto’s van de miljoenenvilla van Neymar:
