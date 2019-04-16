Zelfs scheidsrechter in tranen na vreselijke blessure in Afrikaanse Champions League

13u46 0 Buitenlands voetbal Een terugwedstrijd in de kwartfinale van de Afrikaanse Champions League heeft afgelopen zaterdag veel emoties losgemaakt. Op onderstaande video is te zien hoe ploeggenoten, supporters en zelfs de scheidsrechter het moeilijk hebben wanneer Khadim Ndiaye zich vreselijk blesseert in de 85ste minuut. Een dubbele beenbreuk was het harde verdict.

De terugwedstrijd tussen Wydad Casablanca en Horoya was bij een 4-0-stand al beslist. Toch bleef de Marokaanse thuisploeg zijn best doen om de score uit te breiden. Bij een poging om de 5-0 binnen te tikken, kwam Khadim Ndiaye uit zijn goal om een tegenspeler af te stoppen, maar ploegmaat Boubacar Samassekou had hetzelfde idee. Een botsing was niet meer te vermijden. Ndiaye liep daarbij een dubbele beenbreuk op, terwijl Zouhair El Moutaraji nog afwerkte. Door zijn blessure moest de Guinese voetbalploeg verder met tien man, omdat alle wissels al waren opgebruikt.

Een akelige blessure, waar vooral scheidsrechter Bamlak Tessema het moeilijk mee had. Wanneer Ndiaye de eerste zorgen krijgt, hield de Ethiopiër het niet droog. Hij moest zelfs worden getroost door spelers. Ook andere ploeggenoten hadden het moeilijk toen hun keeper van het veld werd gedragen en in de tribunes keken de supporters medelevend toe.

De Senegalese eerste keeper werd in het ziekenhuis van Rabat behandeld, waar hij ook momenteel nog zal verblijven. Dat laat Horoya weten: “De eerste analyses zijn geruststellend. Hij zal in het Universitair Ziekenhuis van Cheick Zaidi blijven om zijn herstel voort te zetten.” Hoe lang de Senegalese doelman buiten strijd zal zijn, is niet (officieel) gekend. Wel dat hem een lange revalidatieperiode staat te wachten van minstens zes maanden.

Scheidsrechter Tessema heeft nochtans al wat meegemaakt in zijn rijke carrière die begon in 2003. Sinds hij de CECAFA Cup finale floot in 2010 fluit hij regelmatig op grote toernooien in Afrika, zoals de Nation Cup of WK-kwalificatiewedstrijden. Tessema is naast scheidsrechter ook nog medisch onderzoeker, klinisch coördinator en socioloog.

SAD! 😢 Horoya’s Senegalese goalkeeper Khadim N'diaye suffered a compound fracture of the tibia during their CAFCL quarterfinal tie against Wydad Casablanca yesterday.



He could be out of action for six months! Quick recovery. 🙏🏾 #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/SfORFPaqAj Usher Komugisha(@ UsherKomugisha) link