Z’n vaderland Togo wil hij niet helpen in strijd tegen corona, maar ondertussen pronkt ‘Team Adebayor’ wel met enorme collectie luxewagens van spits

05 mei 2020

09u01 5 Buitenlands voetbal Niet héél tactvol. Terwijl Emmanuel Adebayor (36) recent aangaf Niet héél tactvol. Terwijl Emmanuel Adebayor (36) recent aangaf geen cent te willen doneren aan zijn vaderland Togo in de strijd tegen corona, wordt op een Instagram-pagina die gelinkt is aan de spits flink gepronkt met zijn indrukwekkende verzameling luxewagens. Om andere te motiveren, zo klinkt het.

Adebayor drukte zich zo'n anderhalve week geleden fors uit in een Facebook Live. “Aan de mensen die zich afvragen waarom ik niks doneer, het is heel simpel: ik doneer niks. Zo eenvoudig is het. Ik doe wat ik wil”, zei ex-goalgetter van onder meer Arsenal. Tegenwoordig staat Adebayor op de loonlijst van Olimpia, een topclub in Paraguay. Maar voor de lockdown keerde hij - via Frankrijk en Benin - terug naar zijn thuisland om daar zijn quarantaine door te brengen. “Er zijn er die denken dat ik het virus heb binnengebracht in Lomé (de hoofdstad van Togo, red.), maar zo gaat het nu eenmaal in ons land. Het is gewoon ongelukkig.”

Andere Afrikaanse voetbalgrootheden als Didier Drogba en Samuel Eto’o steunden hun vaderland wel al financieel in de strijd tegen corona, maar de Togolese gezondheidszorg moet in haar strijd tegen het dodelijke Covid-19-virus dus geen hulp verwachten van Adebayor. In Togo zijn er momenteel negen mensen gestorven aan corona, in totaal legden 124 mensen een positieve test af in het West-Afrikaanse land.

Zijn uitspraken leverden Adebayor alvast flinke kritiek op en die zal waarschijnlijk niet wegebben als zijn landgenoten het meest recente filmpje van ‘Team Adebayor' zien. Op die Instagram-pagina, gelinkt aan de aanvaller, wordt gepronkt met de verzameling aan peperdure auto’s die de Togolees in zijn bezit heeft. In bovenstaande video passeren acht luxebolides de revue: een gepersonaliseerde Rolls Royce, vier Mercedes Benz-wagens, twee Porches, een BMW en een Range Rover.

De beelden zijn bedoeld ter motivatie, zo klinkt het, en niet om mensen de ogen uit te steken. “Met deze video willen we niet onderstrepen dat Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor het gemaakt heeft”, luidt het bijschrift bij de beelden. “Het is eerder de bedoeling om aan mensen te tonen dat zij het ook moeten kunnen. Het enige wat je moet, is in jezelf blijven geloven en elke dag hard blijven werken. Ook als niemand toekijkt.”

Adebayor, 36 intussen kan als voetballer best wel wat adelbrieven voorleggen. Zo speelde hij in de Premier League 315 wedstrijden voor Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City en Crystal Palace en bij die vier teams was hij in totaal goed voor 124 doelpunten. Tussendoor maakte hij ook een transfer naar Real Madrid waar hij in 22 wedstrijden acht keer scoorde. Geld is dus allerminst een probleem, zo leert ook een blik op zijn persoonlijke Instagrampagina waar de Togolees meer dan eens zijn luxewagens, villa’s of andere peperdure gadgets showt. In zijn topperiode bij City zou hij zo’n 175.000 pond per week (bijna 200.000 euro, red.) verdiend hebben. Krap bij kas lijkt hij dus niet meteen te zitten.

