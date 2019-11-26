Wordt dit dan de nieuwe club van Zlatan? Zweed pakt (andermaal) uit met mysterieuze boodschap

Zowat een maand geleden zette Zlatan nog een filmpje op zijn Instagrampagina waarin hij stelde dat hij zou gaan terugkeren naar Spanje. Menig (Spaanse) voetbalfan sloeg aan het dromen, maar wat bleek: het ging om een nieuwe publiciteitsstunt. Bethard had toen in Spanje net de nieuwe app gelanceerd voor de smartphone. En wie is het uithangbord van het gokkantoor? Juist ja: Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

En zo kunnen we nog wel even doorgaan. Nadat hij eigenlijk al was afgezwaaid bij de Zweedse nationale ploeg, kwam hij kort voor het WK van vorig jaar in Rusland met het nieuws als zou hij ook present tekenen op het grootste voetbaltornooi ter wereld. “Een Wereldbeker zonder mij zou geen Wereldbeker zijn”, zei hij onder meer toen hij het nieuws ging toelichten in een talkshow. Dat bleek dan uiteindelijk een zet van kredietkaartgigant VISA, één van de belangrijke sponsors op het WK, voor wie de Zweed als ambassadeur fungeerde. Naast Bethard en VISA heeft hij ook deals lopen met Samsung, Volvo, Vitamin Well, en zijn eigen sportkledinglijn A-Z Sportswear.

Het is dus nog maar zeer de vraag of Ibrahimovic met het nieuwe filmpje zijn nieuwe werkgever heeft aangekondigd. Recent nog werd de Zweed vooral gelinkt aan Italiaanse clubs zoals AC Milan en Bologna, terwijl José Mourinho gisteren nog stelde dat een reünie tussen de twee bij Tottenham absoluut niet aan de orde is. Feit is wel dat hij de deur bij MLS-club LA Galaxy na twee seizoenen achter zich dichttrekt. Om de cirkel helemaal rond te maken in eigen land?