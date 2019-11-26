Wordt dit dan de nieuwe club van Zlatan? Zweed pakt (andermaal) uit met mysterieuze boodschap

Zowat een maand geleden zette Zlatan nog een filmpje op zijn Instagrampagina waarin hij stelde dat hij zou gaan terugkeren naar Spanje. Menig (Spaanse) voetbalfan sloeg aan het dromen, maar wat bleek: het ging om een nieuwe publiciteitsstunt. Bethard had toen in Spanje net de nieuwe app gelanceerd voor de smartphone. En wie is het uithangbord van het gokkantoor? Juist ja: Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

En zo kunnen we nog wel even doorgaan. Nadat hij eigenlijk al was afgezwaaid bij de Zweedse nationale ploeg, kwam hij kort voor het WK van vorig jaar in Rusland met het nieuws als zou hij ook present tekenen op het grootste voetbaltornooi ter wereld. “Een Wereldbeker zonder mij zou geen Wereldbeker zijn”, zei hij onder meer toen hij het nieuws ging toelichten in een talkshow. Dat bleek dan uiteindelijk een zet van kredietkaartgigant VISA, één van de belangrijke sponsors op het WK, voor wie de Zweed als ambassadeur fungeerde. Naast Bethard en VISA heeft hij ook deals lopen met Samsung, Volvo, Vitamin Well, en zijn eigen sportkledinglijn A-Z Sportswear.

Zijn naam werd de voorbije maand ook al in verband gebracht met Italiaanse clubs als AC Milan, Bologna en Napoli. Ook het Braziliaanse Flamengo en de Australische kampioen Perth Glory passeerden de revue. Zijn ex-coach José Mourinho verklaarde maandag wel al openlijk dat een transfer naar Tottenham, de nieuwe club van Mourinho, niet tot de mogelijkheden behoorde.

Ibrahimovic speelde het voorbije anderhalf jaar in de MLS voor LA Galaxy. Hij scoorde er 53 doelpunten maar een prijs kon hij de Californiërs niet bezorgen.

Hammarby werd één keer Zweeds kampioen, in 2001. Het voorbije seizoen, dat deze maand eindigde, werd de club derde. In april begint de nieuwe competitie in Zweden.