Wat een wedstrijd! Twitter gaat overstag na dolle tweede helft Rode Duivels tegen Japan
Three more games! :muscle::skin-tone-3::flag-be: pic.twitter.com/VyoYLkkhBL link
Quarter Finals! 👊🏻 Teamwork & Mentality! 💪🏻 Come on Belgium! 🇧🇪 #WORLDCUP #BELJPN #REDTOGETHER pic.twitter.com/svi19ysFw6 link
DAG MOEDER!! :facepunch::skin-tone-2::flag-be: Quarter finals against Brazil :+1::skin-tone-2::+1::skin-tone-2: #WORLDCUP #BELJPN #REDTOGETHER pic.twitter.com/6DJiPI7OIA link
I need your help Twitter, can we find this guy? #BELJPN pic.twitter.com/XZuAuTxmEc link
All these photographers and this is the one my media team gives me. pic.twitter.com/2tCvj4abMM link
QUARTERFINALS 🇧🇪💪🏾 What a comeback from our TEAM, what a game, what a feeling!! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dqMz6bizzh link
🇧🇪⚽️3-2 Never lose faith 💪🏼 More than never we’ll give our maximum against Brazil! 🔜Quarter-final 🇧🇷🇧🇪#REDTOGETHER #Worldcup pic.twitter.com/7rpD6HFFzI link
What a comeback! What a mentality!! And what a win at the end !!! #REDTOGETHER 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/GGgfogBXP2 link
Officially terrified of Belgium 😨 Unbelievable character and sets up a great quarter final with Brazil. 🇧🇪 🇧🇷 #WorldCup link
Petit dessert léger après les sushis plutôt lourds.. pic.twitter.com/MyoofohyoK link
Wow 🙀 link
What a game!! link
2018 Ballon d’Or confirmed! ✅ pic.twitter.com/GQNu67qSZ5 link
Très beau match 😊bravo aux japonais 🙌🏿. Coaching gagnant 🇧🇪en route pour un super Brésil-Belgique #Russia2018 link
Fellaini and Chadli #gamechangers link
Jawel gvd...WE HEBBEN EEN PLAN B!!!!2 invallers die scoren...🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪 @BelRedDevils link
#BELJPN 3-2 @BelRedDevils #BEL beat @jfa_samuraiblue #JPN#RedTogether until the final minute of this incredible match, #Brazil is next! #India4Belgium 🇮🇳🇧🇪 will be ready for them! @Fanclub1895 pic.twitter.com/6GbDSBkKMs link
Comeback k̶i̶n̶g̶s̶ devils 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2KfhdiFunr link
Japan 👀👀👀 link
About tonight #beljap #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/W7AcBKilxY link
Als je op z'n Duits kan winnen, dan kun je wereldkampioen worden: België. link
3-2 tegen Japan via een counter in de laatste minuut. #wkvoetbal
See you in the #WorldCup quarter-finals, lads! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/k7wPqNF5VR link
25 minutes ago, #BEL odds of winning the #WorldCup had lengthened beyond 40-1. Now back to 5-1 third favourites. Absolutely bonkers. link
En Alderweireld en Kompany maar naar elkaar passen alsof ze 2-0 voor staan #BELJPN pic.twitter.com/cbZby0gzYL link
The last time a team came from 2-0 down to win a World Cup knockout game was Germany against England in 1970. link
Verplichte inburgering in België. Alle support is welkom nu. pic.twitter.com/ZPg7xJqqS7 link
Vertonghen, when it finally came back down, a long way away pic.twitter.com/xHryyUNPiw link
3 reacties
eddy Scheers
Mertens een 6 , Laat me niet lachen .Hij was de zwakste man op het veld en niet voor de eerste maal .Het is duidelijk dat uw haar laten verven u niet beter doet spelen .
Hendrik Weckseler
Toch ook nog even een pluim voor de Japanners want die hebben echt naar hun capaciteiten een super match gespeeld mag gezegd worden
Jil Heirman
Whoooooow!!! Dat was spannend.