Wat een wedstrijd! Twitter gaat overstag na dolle tweede helft Rode Duivels tegen Japan

WK voetbal Ongelooflijk! Onze Rode Duivels staan in de kwartfinales op het WK in Rusland na een zinderende tweede helft tegen Japans. België haalde een 0-2 achterstand op om in de slotseconden met 3-2 te winnen. Op sociale media regent het intussen reacties. Een overzicht.
3 reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

  • eddy Scheers

    Mertens een 6 , Laat me niet lachen .Hij was de zwakste man op het veld en niet voor de eerste maal .Het is duidelijk dat uw haar laten verven u niet beter doet spelen .

  • Hendrik Weckseler

    Toch ook nog even een pluim voor de Japanners want die hebben echt naar hun capaciteiten een super match gespeeld mag gezegd worden

  • Jil Heirman

    Whoooooow!!! Dat was spannend.

