Waarom de wissel in de 74ste minuut in Duitsland - Mexico een was voor de geschiedenisboeken

Only three players have played in five #WorldCup tournaments:



🇲🇽 Antonio Carbajal (1950-66)

🇩🇪 Lothar Matthäus (1982-98)

🇲🇽 Rafael Márquez (2002-2018)#MEX's Márquez is the first to captain a country at five tournaments. pic.twitter.com/khcbN3VqKW

Squawka Football(@ Squawka)