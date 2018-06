Vertonghen krijgt dan toch zijn petje na 100ste cap en wel uit handen van zijn moeder

2 June 2007

🇧🇪 BEL - 🇵🇹POR

Jan Vertonghen makes his debut for Belgium



2 June 2018

🇧🇪 BEL - 🇵🇹POR

Jan Vertonghen wins his 💯th cap for Belgium - the first Belgian ever to reach that mark.



11 years.#thfc pic.twitter.com/ejQz2oeMgW

Kristof Terreur 📰(@ HLNinEngeland)