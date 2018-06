Verdienstelijk Costa Rica sleept puntje uit de brand tegen Zwitserland na late penalty

Congratulations Brasil. You were sensational tonight! 💓💓



Well played, Serbia. Very well played. 💔💔



Good for you, Switzerland. Congrats! 🖖🖖



Lastly...



That was amazing, Costa Rica. Sorry that you got to leave 😶😶#WorldCup #FifaWorldCup2018

Swagata Das(@ Sticks_N_Shots)