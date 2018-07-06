Van Sep Vanmarcke over Gary Lineker tot zelfs Reese Witherspoon: de ganse wereld feliciteert Rode Duivels

    • DMM
Photo News
WK voetbal Indrukwekkend. België staat in de halve finales van het WK en dat is ook Twitter niet ontgaan. Van Sep Vanmarcke over Gary Lineker tot zelfs Reese Witherspoon. De felicitaties voor de Rode Duivels stromen van over de hele wereld binnen. Een overzicht. 
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Live Voetbal

Jouw inzet
Mogelijke uitbetaling 0,00

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen