Tien geslaagde dribbels van Hazard, negen verschillende Belgische doelpuntenmakers, de cijfers achter de Belgische wedstrijd van de eeuw

9 - Belgium have had nine different goalscorers at the 2018 World Cup (excluding own goals). Only Italy in 2006 and France in 1982 (10 each) have ever had more in a single tournament. Collective.#WorldCup #Bel #Bra #BraBel pic.twitter.com/TvteqVxDfR

OptaJoe(@ OptaJoe)