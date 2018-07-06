Tien geslaagde dribbels van Hazard, negen verschillende Belgische doelpuntenmakers, de cijfers achter de Belgische wedstrijd van de eeuw
Shots in the second half:#BRA: 17#BEL: 1
Only one of those 17 shots beat Courtois
Vincent Kompany was the only #BEL player born before they last reached the semi-finals in 1986.
The first time in 32 years they have progressed to the final four.
Kevin De Bruyne's #WorldCup game by numbers vs. #BRA:
100% take-ons completed
52 touches
3 chances created
3 shots
2 shots on target
1 goal
KDB7. 👏
Kevin De Bruyne is the first Belgium player to score in a World Cup quarter-final since Jan Ceulemans in 1986.
Vincent Kompany was the only player in the #BEL squad born before that goal in 1986.
100 - Excluding own goals, Kevin De Bruyne is the 100th different player to score at the 2018 World Cup finals. Centurion.#BRABEL #BRA #BEL #WorldCup
Kevin De Bruyne was directly involved in five of #BEL's eight shots in the first half vs. #BRA.
KDB at his finest. 🇧🇪
There were 18 shots attempted in total during the first half of #BRA vs. #BEL.
The most number of shots in the first half of a 2018 #WorldCup knockout match to date. ☄️
Eden Hazard's #WorldCup game by numbers:
100% take-ons completed
100% aerial duels won
63 touches
10 take-ons completed
7 fouls won
4 aerial duels won
2 shots
Waltzing into the semi-finals. 🙆♂️
10 - @hazardeden10 completed all 10 of his dribbles against Brazil - the most dribbles attempted by a player with a 100% success rate in a World Cup match since 1966. Baller.#BRA #BEL #BRABEL #WorldCup
Eden Hazard completed all 10 take-ons he attempted vs. #BRA, a record at this #WorldCup for most take-ons completed in a single game.
U-N-P-L-A-Y-A-B-L-E. 💃
9 - Belgium have had nine different goalscorers at the 2018 World Cup (excluding own goals). Only Italy in 2006 and France in 1982 (10 each) have ever had more in a single tournament. Collective.#WorldCup #Bel #Bra #BraBel
#BRA goals conceded in previous eight games in 2018: 1#BRA goals conceded in 31 minutes against #BEL: 2
Football. 🤷♂️
#BEL have now scored 13 goals at the 2018 #WorldCup.
Their highest ever tally at a single tournament.
