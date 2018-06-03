Mastercard wil per WK-goal van Neymar of Messi 10.000 maaltijden doneren aan kinderen in hongersnood, maar die stunt levert bedrijf net tonnen kritiek op
De voornaamste kritiek die terugkeert is dat, als Mastercard over de middelen beschikt om de kinderen in nood te helpen, dat het bedrijf dat dan gewoon moet doen. Wachten op een goal van Messi of Neymar is eerder ongelukkig. "Het is gewoon heel ongelukkig dat het lot van kinderen in hongersnood afhangt van de prestaties van voetballers die miljoenen euro's per jaar verdienen", schreef Twitteraar Justin Lockwood, die veel bijval kreeg van andere socialmediagebruikers.
Ook de Braziliaanse bondscoach Tite, die het vandaag met Brazilië in een oefenmatch opneemt tegen Kroatië, reageerde al op het plan. "Mastercard, het is mooi dat jullie mensen in nood willen helpen", zei Tite. "Het is een knap gebaar, maar dat zou het ook zijn als jullie maaltijden zouden doneren bij elke Braziliaanse of Argentijnse goal. Voetbal is een teamsport en hopelijk beseffen jullie dat ook."
Goals that changes lives: for each goal scored by Messi or Neymar Jr. Mastercard will donate the equivalent of 10,000 meals to @WFP to fight childhood hunger and malnutrition in Latin America and the Caribbean #TogetherWeAre10 #StartSomethingPriceless https://t.co/URfIp77ElN pic.twitter.com/Ckq61oJgld link
This is vulgar to the point of profanity. link
If you can help children, help children you pathetic corporate vultures @Mastercard.#FeedTheKidsAnywayMastercard https://t.co/I0a2MiIkz4
Worst PR own goal ever. If you’ve got the money.... just buy the f***ing food. How sad that the fate of a starving child rests in the foot of a multi million pound player. link
Sorry kids VAR overruled it, no food today. link
I hope Argentina and Brazil meet in the W/Cand both teams agree for messi and neymar to trade off goals just to fuck over this horrible idea link
So if they don’t score you gonna stand by while kids starve. Who thought this was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/JtIsp1b8F0 link
All you had to do was to say you were giving 10,000 meals away and for every goal the 2 players scored you would increase it by 10,000 meals and you would have got a decent amount of kudos instead of what you have got #PRnightmare #owngoal link
This is absolutely SICK! 🤢 Having the means to provide 10000 meals and then basing that decision on the outcome of a sporting event is morally wrong! It could meant the difference between life and death for a child and isn’t a corporate companies PR excercise!! link
So for every game that passes without them scoring you’re going to keep that money to yourself? Wow 😳 link
Reacties