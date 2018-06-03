Mastercard wil per WK-goal van Neymar of Messi 10.000 maaltijden doneren aan kinderen in hongersnood, maar die stunt levert bedrijf net tonnen kritiek op TLB

03 juni 2018

12u14

Bron: News.com.au 0 WK voetbal Een mooi gebaar, maar niet heel erg doordacht. Dat is misschien wel de beste samenvatting van de WK-stunt waarmee Mastercard op de proppen is gekomen. Het bedrijf, dat licenties uitgeeft voor het verstrekken van creditcards, wil per goal die Lionel Messi en Neymar scoren op het WK het equivalent van 10.000 maaltijden schenken aan kinderen in hongersnood in Latijns-Amerika en de Caraïben . Nobel, maar toch vooral een ongelukkig plan volgens heel wat mensen.

De voornaamste kritiek die terugkeert is dat, als Mastercard over de middelen beschikt om de kinderen in nood te helpen, dat het bedrijf dat dan gewoon moet doen. Wachten op een goal van Messi of Neymar is eerder ongelukkig. "Het is gewoon heel ongelukkig dat het lot van kinderen in hongersnood afhangt van de prestaties van voetballers die miljoenen euro's per jaar verdienen", schreef Twitteraar Justin Lockwood, die veel bijval kreeg van andere socialmediagebruikers.

Ook de Braziliaanse bondscoach Tite, die het vandaag met Brazilië in een oefenmatch opneemt tegen Kroatië, reageerde al op het plan. "Mastercard, het is mooi dat jullie mensen in nood willen helpen", zei Tite. "Het is een knap gebaar, maar dat zou het ook zijn als jullie maaltijden zouden doneren bij elke Braziliaanse of Argentijnse goal. Voetbal is een teamsport en hopelijk beseffen jullie dat ook."

WK voetbal Een overzicht van enkele kritische stemmen:

Goals that changes lives: for each goal scored by Messi or Neymar Jr. Mastercard will donate the equivalent of 10,000 meals to @WFP to fight childhood hunger and malnutrition in Latin America and the Caribbean #TogetherWeAre10 #StartSomethingPriceless https://t.co/URfIp77ElN pic.twitter.com/Ckq61oJgld Noticias Mastercard(@ MastercardLAC) link

This is vulgar to the point of profanity.

If you can help children, help children you pathetic corporate vultures @Mastercard.#FeedTheKidsAnywayMastercard https://t.co/I0a2MiIkz4 Aodhán Ó Ríordáin(@ AodhanORiordain) link

Worst PR own goal ever. If you’ve got the money.... just buy the f***ing food. How sad that the fate of a starving child rests in the foot of a multi million pound player. Justin Lockwood(@ Lockers75) link

Sorry kids VAR overruled it, no food today. Joe Beck(@ joseph83beck) link

I hope Argentina and Brazil meet in the W/Cand both teams agree for messi and neymar to trade off goals just to fuck over this horrible idea bottlers fc(@ eniyeuk) link

So if they don’t score you gonna stand by while kids starve. Who thought this was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/JtIsp1b8F0 Rohan(@ Chops8592) link

All you had to do was to say you were giving 10,000 meals away and for every goal the 2 players scored you would increase it by 10,000 meals and you would have got a decent amount of kudos instead of what you have got #PRnightmare #owngoal Adrian Vaz(@ pazzathecat) link

This is absolutely SICK! 🤢 Having the means to provide 10000 meals and then basing that decision on the outcome of a sporting event is morally wrong! It could meant the difference between life and death for a child and isn’t a corporate companies PR excercise!! Simon Wait(@ swait1982) link

So for every game that passes without them scoring you’re going to keep that money to yourself? Wow 😳 Ross Cooper(@ Rwcoops3) link