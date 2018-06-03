Mastercard wil per WK-goal van Neymar of Messi 10.000 maaltijden doneren aan kinderen in hongersnood, maar die stunt levert bedrijf net tonnen kritiek op

WK voetbal Een mooi gebaar, maar niet heel erg doordacht. Dat is misschien wel de beste samenvatting van de WK-stunt waarmee Mastercard op de proppen is gekomen. Het bedrijf, dat licenties uitgeeft voor het verstrekken van creditcards, wil per goal die Lionel Messi en Neymar scoren op het WK het equivalent van 10.000 maaltijden schenken aan kinderen in hongersnood in Latijns-Amerika en de Caraïben. Nobel, maar toch vooral een ongelukkig plan volgens heel wat mensen.

De voornaamste kritiek die terugkeert is dat, als Mastercard over de middelen beschikt om de kinderen in nood te helpen, dat het bedrijf dat dan gewoon moet doen. Wachten op een goal van Messi of Neymar is eerder ongelukkig. "Het is gewoon heel ongelukkig dat het lot van kinderen in hongersnood afhangt van de prestaties van voetballers die miljoenen euro's per jaar verdienen", schreef Twitteraar Justin Lockwood, die veel bijval kreeg van andere socialmediagebruikers.

Ook de Braziliaanse bondscoach Tite, die het vandaag met Brazilië in een oefenmatch opneemt tegen Kroatië, reageerde al op het plan. "Mastercard, het is mooi dat jullie mensen in nood willen helpen", zei Tite. "Het is een knap gebaar, maar dat zou het ook zijn als jullie maaltijden zouden doneren bij elke Braziliaanse of Argentijnse goal. Voetbal is een teamsport en hopelijk beseffen jullie dat ook."

WK voetbal Een overzicht van enkele kritische stemmen:
