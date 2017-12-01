Ga naar de mobiele website
IN BEELD: Oud-vedetten en bondscoaches in het Kremlin voor 'le moment suprême'

    • Glenn Van Snick
WK voetbal Geen WK-loting zonder schoon volk. Gordon Banks, Diego Maradona, Laurent Blanc, Cafú, Fabio Cannavaro, Carles Puyol en Diego Forlán zullen de mouwen opstropen en alle landen vakkundig in de juiste groepen doen belanden. De ceremonie wordt geleid door Brits analist Gary Lineker en de Russische presentatrice Maria Komandnaya, terwijl Miroslav Klose voor de start van de loting de Wereldbeker ten tonele mag voeren. Tel daar de aanwezigheid van alle delegaties van de 32 landen bij en er zijn heel wat bekende koppen het Kremlin afgezakt. Zelfs voor de loting levert dat al heel wat mooie beelden op. 
Cafú, Blanc, Simonjan, Banks, Cannavaro, Forlán en Puyol.
Fabio Cannavaro.
The one and only @maradona is with us. #worldcupdraw

Een foto die is geplaatst door Gary Lineker (@garylineker) op

Maria Komandnaya (R).
Cannavaro, Forlán en Puyol.
Cannavaro en Forlán.
Roberto Martinez.
Roberto Martinez Chris Van Puyvelde.
